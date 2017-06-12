Puttanesca Recipes

Puttanesca sauce is traditionally served with spaghetti, and is a southern Italian dish made with typical ingredients like toamtoes, olive oil, anchovies, olives, capers and garlic. The sauce became popular in the 1960s, and there are numerous variations of puttanesca. The Neapolitan version is prepared without anchovies, and often adds chili peppers. We like to layer puttanesca sauce into cheesy lasagna, serve it with seared tuna, and toss it with penne and salmon. Here, our favorite ways to use puttanesca sauce. 

Fresh Chile Puttanesca

Top Chef finalist Sarah Grueneberg adds green olives, almonds and fresh chile to her bright, delicious puttanesca.

Lasagna Puttanesca

Puttanesca is a classic southern Italian pasta sauce made with tomatoes, capers and olives. Here, it lends a ton of flavor to a hearty but not heavy eggplant lasagna layered with ricotta and mozzarella.

Seared Tuna Puttanesca with Fennel Fritters

Find the ingredients for this Italian-style tuna at a local specialty food shop. 

Penne with Salmon Puttanesca

A traditional puttanesca gets complex, savory flavor from olives, capers, tomatoes and anchovies (which essentially melt into the sauce). This version omits the anchovies in favor of salmon, which stays firm and makes for a heartier dish.

Pasta with Fresh Puttanesca Sauce

This no-cook spicy tomato sauce from F&W's Kay Chun is flavor-packed with anchovies, capers, green olives and crushed red pepper.

Tilapia Puttanesca

This pan-seared tilapia is drenched in a quick tomato-based puttanesca sauce. Serve it as a main course with sides, or eat it like a fish stew.

