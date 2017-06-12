Puttanesca Recipes

Puttanesca sauce is traditionally served with spaghetti, and is a southern Italian dish made with typical ingredients like toamtoes, olive oil, anchovies, olives, capers and garlic. The sauce became popular in the 1960s, and there are numerous variations of puttanesca. The Neapolitan version is prepared without anchovies, and often adds chili peppers. We like to layer puttanesca sauce into cheesy lasagna, serve it with seared tuna, and toss it with penne and salmon. Here, our favorite ways to use puttanesca sauce.