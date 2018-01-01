A staple of Italian cuisine, basic marinara sauce is made with tomatoes, garlic, herbs and onions—but we love adding in everything from kimchi to Medjool dates. Marinara is used in such classic dishes as eggplant parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs and lasagna. For a totally unconventional take on marinara, this seafood-curry spaghetti is full of complex flavors. Fresh shrimp, squid and sea scallops are simmered in tomato sauce with curry powder, white wine and crushed red pepper. Curry might seem an odd ingredient for traditional marinara, but if you love spicy food, this dish will be a new favorite. Get more marinara sauce recipes in Food & Wine’s guide.