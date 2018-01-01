Bolognese is a meat-based sauce that originated in Bologna, Italy. It’s typically made with onions, celery, carrots and beef, which are simmered in red wine and tomatoes. For a super-flavorful take on traditional Bolognese, try Daniel Boulud’s version, which swaps orecchiette pasta for the usual tagliatelle. To create his hearty sauce, Boulud uses venison, pork butt, chicken liver and veal stock finished with chestnuts and Parmesan cheese. For something a bit simpler, this shortcut Bolognese comes together in just 30 minutes, and sticks to only the necessary ingredients—bacon, ground beef, canned chicken stock and tomato paste. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to Bolognese sauce.