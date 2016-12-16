Alfredo Sauce Recipes

Alfredo sauce, a heavy cream sauce made with Parmesan and butter, is a popular companion to fettuccine but is also delicious in lasagna. The sauce in this dish takes just a few minutes to make, combining melted butter and Parmesan with flour and milk for a super creamy alfredo. Layer it in between lasagna noodles (you can also add spinach or cooked chicken if you like), and bake in the oven until the filling is bubbly. If you’re deterred by the traditional heaviness of this dish, try a lighter recipe that uses ricotta cheese instead of heavy cream—add asparagus or spinach to make it a perfect springtime meal. Here, six ways to eat alfredo sauce.