Alfredo Sauce Recipes

Alfredo sauce, a heavy cream sauce made with Parmesan and butter, is a popular companion to fettuccine but is also delicious in lasagna. The sauce in this dish takes just a few minutes to make, combining melted butter and Parmesan with flour and milk for a super creamy alfredo. Layer it in between lasagna noodles (you can also add spinach or cooked chicken if you like), and bake in the oven until the filling is bubbly. If you’re deterred by the traditional heaviness of this dish, try a lighter recipe that uses ricotta cheese instead of heavy cream—add asparagus or spinach to make it a perfect springtime meal. Here, six ways to eat alfredo sauce. 

Fusilli with Artichoke Hearts and Parmesan Cream

The spiral shape of the fusilli scoops up plenty of creamy sauce. This pasta would also make a nice side dish with roasted meat or chicken, in which case it would serve six. This flavorful take on classic alfredo sauce will become your new dinner go-to. 

Summery Fettuccine Alfredo

This extra-light Alfredo sauce for pasta gets its silkiness from fresh ricotta and grated pecorino cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo with Asparagus

Ready to go at a moment's notice, this asparagus-embellished classic is not only creamy, quick, and delicious, but it dirties only one pot.

© Ian Knauer

Lasagna Alfredo

Pasta Alfredo is a quick and easy sauce, and becomes the base of this lasagna.

Chicken Alfredo Spaghetti

Cooking the chicken in the skillet first adds a nice browned meaty flavor to the sauce.

Spaghetti with Lemon, Chile and Creamy Spinach

Instead of using heavy cream like regular alfredo sauce, this tangy, spicy dish calls for low-fat yogurt, which is packed with protein and calcium. Stirring a little flour into the yogurt prevents curdling as it simmers and creates a thick, rich and satisfying sauce for all kinds of pasta and vegetables.

