Whether you prefer spicy arrabiata, nutty pesto, traditional marinara, meaty Bolognese or creamy Alfredo, sauce is the predominant flavor in any pasta dish. Everyone should have a great marinara recipe up their sleeve, and we love this super-simple version from Grace Parisi; it has only a handful of ingredients—canned whole tomatoes, garlic cloves and basil—and comes together in less than an hour. Its classic taste pairs perfectly with everything from homemade pizza to eggplant parmesan. Find these recipes and more from Food & Wine’s guide to pasta sauce.