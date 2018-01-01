Traditional macaroni and cheese is a casserole baked in the oven, using a mix of cheddar, Gruyere or Parmesan cheese, and topped with breadcrumbs. It’s a classic comfort food, and is guaranteed to bring you back to your childhood. If you’re a fan of quick and easy stovetop macaroni, upgrade from your boxed mix to this thirty-minute recipe. A rich cheese sauce made with Gruyere, white cheddar and Fontina gets mixed with elbow macaroni, and then topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano and panko before going under the broiler for two minutes. For a more sophisticated take on mac and cheese, try adding radicchio and raisins—you’ll get sweetness and crunch, balancing out the super creamy Fontina. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to mac and cheese.