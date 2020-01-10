How to Make Gnocchi French? Add Butter
“Don’t be scared of butter, America!” says Chef Ludo Lefebvre. “Butter is very good for you.”Read More
Ricotta Gnocchi with Summer Herbs
Food & Wine's Justin Chapple makes light and fluffy fresh ricotta gnocchi dough that he pipes from a plastic bag right into a pot of simmering water. Slideshow: More Gnocchi RecipesRead More
Gluten-Free Winter Squash Gnocchi
These gnocchi are fun and easy to make. They bring more than just good autumnal looks to the plate—expect a subtly sweet squash flavor with hints of fresh sage, complete with a delightful pillowy texture. No need for eggs here; squash puree and nutritious buckwheat flour partner well together, allowing for just the right soft structure. The gnocchi are gluten-free and can be vegan if ghee is substituted with coconut oil or vegan butter. Slideshow: More Gnocchi RecipesRead More
A Seattle Chef on the Thrills and Scary Moments Behind Opening a Restaurant
"I don't know if people realize that when you open your own restaurant, you can't run to someone else and say, 'It's broken, what do I do?' You become the person people run to," says Seattle chef Lisa Nakamura.Read More
How to Make the Easiest Gnocchi in History
In this week’s Mad Genius Tips video, he shows you the coolest, easiest way to cut the dough into perfect little light-as-air gnocchi.Read More