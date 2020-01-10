Gnocchi

Most Recent

How to Make Gnocchi French? Add Butter

How to Make Gnocchi French? Add Butter

“Don’t be scared of butter, America!” says Chef Ludo Lefebvre. “Butter is very good for you.”
Read More
Ricotta Gnocchi with Summer Herbs

Ricotta Gnocchi with Summer Herbs

Food & Wine's Justin Chapple makes light and fluffy fresh ricotta gnocchi dough that he pipes from a plastic bag right into a pot of simmering water. Slideshow: More Gnocchi Recipes
Read More
Gnocchi

Gnocchi

These terrific recipes include Meyer lemon gnocchi and potato gnocchi with garlic butter, mushrooms and snails.
Read More
Gluten-Free Winter Squash Gnocchi

Gluten-Free Winter Squash Gnocchi

These gnocchi are fun and easy to make. They bring more than just good autumnal looks to the plate—expect a subtly sweet squash flavor with hints of fresh sage, complete with a delightful pillowy texture. No need for eggs here; squash puree and nutritious buckwheat flour partner well together, allowing for just the right soft structure. The gnocchi are gluten-free and can be vegan if ghee is substituted with coconut oil or vegan butter. Slideshow: More Gnocchi Recipes
Read More
A Seattle Chef on the Thrills and Scary Moments Behind Opening a Restaurant

A Seattle Chef on the Thrills and Scary Moments Behind Opening a Restaurant

"I don't know if people realize that when you open your own restaurant, you can't run to someone else and say, 'It's broken, what do I do?' You become the person people run to," says Seattle chef Lisa Nakamura.
Read More
How to Make the Easiest Gnocchi in History

How to Make the Easiest Gnocchi in History

In this week’s Mad Genius Tips video, he shows you the coolest, easiest way to cut the dough into perfect little light-as-air gnocchi.
Read More

More Gnocchi

Top Chef Finalist Nina Compton Reveals Her Best 'Gnocchi Queen' Tips

Top Chef Finalist Nina Compton Reveals Her Best 'Gnocchi Queen' Tips

Top Chef finalist Nina Compton shares some of her expert gnocchi tips.
Read More
Gnocchi Parisienne

Gnocchi Parisienne

These very tasty gnocchi are made with pâte à choux—the same dough used for profiteroles, cream puffs and éclairs—that is poached and then baked. You don't need a light hand to make these, as you do for other forms of gnocchi; in fact, the dough comes together quickly in a saucepan and requires vigorous stirring.    More Gnocchi Recipes  
Read More
Carrot-Potato Gnocchi

Carrot-Potato Gnocchi

Read More
Potato Gnocchi with Pastrami Ragù

Potato Gnocchi with Pastrami Ragù

Read More
Potato Gnocchi with Butter and Cheese

Potato Gnocchi with Butter and Cheese

Read More
Six Steps to Reaching Gnocchi Nirvana

Six Steps to Reaching Gnocchi Nirvana

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com