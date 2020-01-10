Linguine Al Pesto Di Zucchine

This dish incorporates two regional specialties: zucchini and olive oil. According to the book, "Irpinia, in the region of Avellino, is known for its olive and olive oil production, due to its ideal terroir: rich, fertile volcanic soil and a cooler climate as a result of proximity to the Apennines mountain range." Here, oil is blended with zucchini for an herbal pesto sauce. Adapted from Naples and the Amalfi Coast (Phaidon, $39.95 US/$49.95 CAN, April 2017)