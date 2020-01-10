Pasta with Scallops, Capers and Grilled Scallions
The wood-fired oven at Philadelphia's Wm. Mulherin's Sons creates flavor as well as a cozy atmosphere. In the restaurant's variation on pasta puttanesca, grilled scallions add smokiness and char.
Fennel-and-Mussels Alfredo
This rule-breaking pasta from chef Joshua McFadden of Ava Gene's in Portland, Oregon, will completely change your mind about dairy and seafood. The deeply sweet, creamy flavor of the anise-laced sauce perfectly compliments the brininess of the mussels.
Linguine Al Pesto Di Zucchine
This dish incorporates two regional specialties: zucchini and olive oil. According to the book, "Irpinia, in the region of Avellino, is known for its olive and olive oil production, due to its ideal terroir: rich, fertile volcanic soil and a cooler climate as a result of proximity to the Apennines mountain range." Here, oil is blended with zucchini for an herbal pesto sauce. Adapted from Naples and the Amalfi Coast (Phaidon, $39.95 US/$49.95 CAN, April 2017)
Linguine with Clams and Fennel
Cooking clams with sautéed fennel and leeks infuses them with flavor. They're fanastic with this chile-laced pasta from chef Erling Wu-Bower.
Asparagus Pesto with Whole Wheat Pasta
Pesto is traditionally made with basil, but here, asparagus does the heavy lifting.
Linguine with Scallops, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Pine Nuts
Sweet scallops, intense sun-dried tomatoes, and rich, crunchy pine nuts offer a rather incredible blend of textures and flavors. Don't cook the scallops too long or they'll toughen. If you have bay rather than sea scallops, use them whole and sauté them, stirring, for no more than two minutes in all.