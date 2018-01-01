Flat pastas, such as fettuccine, tagliatelle and pappardelle, are excellent for hearty sauces like ragù and Bolognese. A delicious way to prepare ragù is with often-overlooked chicken thighs instead of the typical beef or veal—it’s a lighter meat that pairs well with the tomato-olive sauce in this pappardelle dish. Along with chopped vegetables, diced pancetta, fragrant herbs and plenty of dry white wine, this ragù is one of our best. For something a bit lighter, try tossing cooked pappardelle or tagliatelle with sautéed spinach and garlic, crushed red pepper and tangy feta cheese. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to flat pasta.