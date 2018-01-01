Ziti is available in either smooth or ridged varieties, and is most often served al dente with sauces such as marinara or arrabiata. It’s quite sturdy, and holds up well in baked dishes and cheesy casseroles. Try tossing cooked ziti with sautéed eggplant and Fontina cheese before spooning the mixture into a baking dish and broiling for several minutes. The result is a browned and bubbling gratin—perfect for anytime of year. Ziti is also great for macaroni and cheese—the creamy sauce, which is made with Monterey Jack, white cheddar and Parmesan cheese, fills the tube-shaped pasta. Toss in chopped broccoli for a healthy meal that you and your kids will feel good about. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to ziti.