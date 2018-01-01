Udon is traditionally served as a hot noodle soup topped with scallions, tempura or fried tofu. We also love adding udon to stir-fries, particularly this amazing recipe from Chicago chef Takashi Yagihashi, who combines udon with shrimp, chicken, cabbage and mushrooms for a simple yet flavorful dish. Or go in a completely different direction and try crispy udon noodles, one of our favorite appetizers. Boil udon noodles until al dente, and then quickly fry them in vegetable oil so that they’re light and crunchy. Season the fried noodles with kosher salt and crumbled nori for an addictive and savory bar snack. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to udon noodles.