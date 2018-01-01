Soba are Japanese buckwheat noodles. Similar to udon, they are traditionally served in broth seasoned with dashi, a Japanese stock prepared from dried tuna. We love to upgrade this simple soup to a hearty meal by adding shrimp, pork, mushrooms and cabbage. If you’re not a fan of bold Asian flavor, try this soba noodle salad that relies on a surprisingly delicious mix of Japanese and Mediterranean ingredients. Grilled eggplant, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and radishes are tossed with soba noodles and a pesto made with soy sauce—perfect as a summer side dish or light lunch. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to soba noodles.