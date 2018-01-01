Rice noodles are common in Asian cuisine, and are also popular in the United States since the noodles are gluten-free. We love them in soups, salads and stir-fries like pad Thai, but one of our favorite recipes is for lemongrass beef rolls with rice noodles. Grilled steak, spicy carrots, rice noodles, fresh herbs and crunchy bean sprouts serve as the flavorful filling for lettuce leaves. Vietnamese-style soups, such as this comforting riff on chicken noodle, feature a rich broth, chicken dumplings, snow peas and fresh cilantro, which come together beautifully with rice noodles. Get these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to rice noodles.