Icy-Cold Kimchi Ramen 

Food & Wine’s Laura Rege uses both kimchi and its juices in this cold and refreshing ramen dish. She serves the cooked and cooled noodles in an icy kimchi broth, then adds chopped kimchi to the final dish, along with corn, scallions and mushrooms. Slideshow: More Ramen Recipes
Ramen Noodle Salad

This salad has a retro vibe. Improving in flavor and texture as it stands, it’s a good choice for a potluck supper and makes a delicious accompaniment to grilled chicken or steak. Slideshow: More Ramen Recipes
What It’s Like to Eat Six Bowls of Ramen in a Single Day

A gluttonous adventure in the Pacific Northwest.
Spicy Wok-Fried Ramen with Crab 

New Orleans chef Michael Gulotta uses fragrant Thai chile paste as well as crab paste to pack flavor into his fresh crab-and-mushroom noodle stir-fry. He makes the noodles from scratch at his restaurant, MoPho, but using store-bought ramen (minus the seasoning packet) is a smart shortcut. Slideshow: More Ramen Recipes
Ramen

The Japanese noodle soup ramen is easy to alter to your personal taste by incuding different meats, vegetables, and broths. Here, a selection of our best ramen soup recipes, from roast chicken ramen with fried eggs to Italian ramen.
Rotisserie Chicken Pesto Pasta

Ramen noodles have a great silky texture and act as a foundation for rotisserie chicken and fresh pesto. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
Ramen Broccoli Stir Fry

Broccoli adds a satisfying crunch to this easy stir-fry ramen recipe. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes
Roast Chicken Ramen with Fried Eggs

By adding the bones of a rotisserie chicken to stock, this chicken and egg dish has extra flavor. Slideshow: Best Noodle Dishes
Ramen Pistou

Easy Chicken Ramen Soup

Chicken Ramen Casserole

Ivan Orkin: Ramen Genius

How to Make Shoyu Ramen

How to Make Ramen Noodles

