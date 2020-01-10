Icy-Cold Kimchi Ramen
Food & Wine’s Laura Rege uses both kimchi and its juices in this cold and refreshing ramen dish. She serves the cooked and cooled noodles in an icy kimchi broth, then adds chopped kimchi to the final dish, along with corn, scallions and mushrooms. Slideshow: More Ramen RecipesRead More
Ramen Noodle Salad
This salad has a retro vibe. Improving in flavor and texture as it stands, it’s a good choice for a potluck supper and makes a delicious accompaniment to grilled chicken or steak. Slideshow: More Ramen RecipesRead More
What It’s Like to Eat Six Bowls of Ramen in a Single Day
A gluttonous adventure in the Pacific Northwest.Read More
Spicy Wok-Fried Ramen with Crab
New Orleans chef Michael Gulotta uses fragrant Thai chile paste as well as crab paste to pack flavor into his fresh crab-and-mushroom noodle stir-fry. He makes the noodles from scratch at his restaurant, MoPho, but using store-bought ramen (minus the seasoning packet) is a smart shortcut. Slideshow: More Ramen RecipesRead More
Rotisserie Chicken Pesto Pasta
Ramen noodles have a great silky texture and act as a foundation for rotisserie chicken and fresh pesto. Slideshow: More Pasta RecipesRead More