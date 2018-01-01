Chow mein is a stir-fried noodle dish that's especially popular in American-Chinese cuisine. It typically consists of steamed or crispy noodles, along with meat, onions and celery. Steamed chow mein is similar to lo mein, and veggies such as carrots, cabbage and bean sprouts can be added. Crispy chow mein uses fried noodles, and is topped with a thick sauce. To punch up the flavor, cashews, bok choy and fresh red chiles may be used. Chicken is a popular protein choice, but pork, shrimp or beef also work well. For a vegetarian version, swap out the meat for egg or tofu, and double the veggies. Whether you want to make your own takeout, or step up your Chinese cooking game, our guide has a recipe for every occasion.