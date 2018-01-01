Noodles like vermicelli and lo mein are a staple of Chinese cuisine, and are made out of everything from rice flour to mung bean starch. Instead of ordering takeout for dinner, try making your own chow mein with spicy beef, crunchy cabbage and fresh snow peas. Soy sauce, chile-garlic sauce, hoisin sauce and brown sugar perfectly balance this dish between sweet and spicy—plus, it takes just 30 minutes to prepare. For a creative side dish, Chinese-style coleslaw uses quick-fried cellophane noodles for amazing crunch and an impressive presentation. Colorful shredded cabbage and julienne vegetables tossed with the crispy noodles, hoisin sauce, sesame oil, red wine vinegar and lime juice provide this simple salad with plenty of flavor. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to Chinese noodles.