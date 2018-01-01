Udon, ramen, soba and rice noodles are all widely used in Asian cooking, and you can find almost all of them at your local grocery store. Use Chinese-style egg noodles to make your own take out, like in this super easy version of beef and broccoli chow mein. The key to this recipe is the sauce; made from brown sugar, rice vinegar, hoisin, soy sauce and oyster sauce, it’s perfectly sweet and savory. Thicker noodles like udon are great for chilled or room-temperature salads—once they’re cooked, mix with julienned vegetables, shrimp, cilantro, ginger, teriyaki sauce and chile sauce for a quick and easy lunch. Find these recipes and more in F&W’s guide to Asian noodles.