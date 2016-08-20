9 Best Summer Brunch Pastas

Get your pasta fix.
Pasta is great any time of day. Show off fresh summer produce with these seven amazing brunch pasta recipes.
1. Spaghetti with Tomatoes, Basil, Olives and Fresh Mozzarella
Since the tomatoes here are not cooked, make sure to use the freshest ones possible.
2. Pappardelle with Summer Squash
Show off zucchini and yellow squash in this summery pasta tossed with arugula-walnut pesto.
RELATED: Pappardelle with Lamb Ragu
3. Fried-Zucchini Spaghetti
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow adds crispy zucchini slices to spaghetti that’s tossed with shredded Parmesan cheese and plenty of olive oil and basil.
4. Gemelli with Sweet Sausage and Spinach
This hearty pasta is great with juicy summer tomatoes.
5. Fusilli with Summer Tomato Sauce
Experiment with different types of tomatoes (red, yellow, orange, heirloom) for this fantastic summer recipe.
6. Penne with Salsa Verde, Mozzarella, and Cherry Tomatoes
Piquant parsley-based salsa verde stars in this fast vegetarian pasta.
7. Pasta with Tomato and Black Olive Sauce
Star chef Barbara Lynch’s rustic vegetarian pasta boasts a great mix of vegetables including zucchini, summer squash and eggplant.
8. Farfalle with Yogurt and Zucchini
25 minutes is all you need for this tangy summer pasta.
9. Pasta with Fresh Puttanesca Sauce
This no-cook spicy tomato sauce is flavor-packed with anchovies, capers, green olives and crushed red pepper.
RELATED: Pappardelle with Zucchini, Anchovies and Mint
Simple Puttanesca Sauce