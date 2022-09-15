16 Big-Batch Pasta Recipes to Bookmark

Big batches of pasta are great for two reasons. They can serve a lot of people if you're entertaining or have a large family, but if you're cooking for yourself or a smaller group, they'll leave you with a lot of leftovers (and less cooking to do during the week). Here, we've gathered 16 delicious options, from Slow Cooker Sunday Sauce on Spaghetti to Pernil Mac and Cheese (which yields a whopping 12 servings) and Easy Ravioli . Each of these recipes will give you at least eight servings, so you'll have plenty to go around. Read on for the full spread, and start clearing room in your fridge and freezer.

01 of 16 Three-Cheese Lasagna with Roasted Red Peppers and Mushrooms Photo by Antonis Achilleos / Food Styling by Rishon Hanners To create a vegetarian lasagna that's packed with flavor (rather than watery and bland), start by roasting mushrooms and red peppers with a quick garlic-infused oil. While the vegetables are cooking, stir together a quick ricotta filling with plenty of Parmesan for extra umami. Using no-boil lasagna noodles and good-quality store-bought tomato sauce cuts down on cook time without sacrificing taste. This lasagna offers 10 servings — as a bonus, lasagna tends to freeze well, so you can also keep leftovers on hand and defrost when you're busy. Go to recipe

02 of 16 Best of the Olive Bar Pasta Salad Greg Dupree This easy pasta salad comes together in just 15 minutes with help from the grocery store olive bar. Fresh oregano, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese bring bright flavor to this summer salad, perfect for weeknight dinners, pool parties, and backyard barbecues. (And you can certainly make it year-round, too.) Customize it with whatever captures your imagination at the store — casarecce pasta, stuffed olives, stemmed caperberries, pickled garlic — the possibilities are nearly endless. It makes eight servings total. Go to recipe

03 of 16 Smoked Mozzarella Mezzelune with Braised Onion Sauce Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Micah Morton / Prop Styling by Missie Neville Crawford Mezzelune (which means "half-moons" in Italian) is a crescent-shaped stuffed pasta similar to ravioli. They're a relatively simple shape to try that requires little equipment to make at home. Meryl Feinstein of Pasta Social Club fills hers with rosemary and smoked mozzarella. A little semolina flour will give the pasta dough more structure and bite, but feel free to omit it and use the same weight of "00" flour or all-purpose flour. If you can't find smoked mozzarella, another smoked cheese like gouda will work in a pinch. The accompanying thick, rich, slow-cooked tomato-and-onion sauce is loosely inspired by a Bolognese classic called il friggione. You'll often find il friggione served with meat, as a side dish, and as an antipasto — but of course it works well with pasta, too. This recipe makes enough mezzelune for eight to 10 servings. Go to recipe

04 of 16 Basil Three-Cheese Ravioli with No-Cook Fresh Tomato Sauce Greg DuPree Press and seal fresh basil leaves in homemade pasta dough to make three-cheese ravioli that are as beautiful as they are delicious, paired in this recipe with a no-fuss, no-cook fresh tomato sauce that doesn't distract from the delicate pasta. Mix it up with other herbs if you like, but be sure to use tender herbs like other basil varieties or dill — woody, tough herbs like rosemary can cause the delicate dough to tear. You can make these ravioli ahead of time and keep them in the freezer for a speedy weeknight dinner — the recipe yields enough for eight servings. To cook from frozen, add a minute or two to the cook time. Go to recipe

05 of 16 Pasta Bolognese Photo by Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen Former Food & Wine Senior Test Kitchen Editor Grace Parisi's Bolognese — which will give you eight to 10 servings — features a traditional combination of ground beef, pork, veal, and tomato enriched by smoky pancetta. It's tossed with penne rigate and finished with freshly grated Parmesan. If you want to make the sauce in advance, it can be refrigerated for up to three days and frozen for up to one month. Go to recipe

06 of 16 Auntie Monica's Seafood Mac and Cheese Stacy Howell Loaded with fresh shrimp, crab, and lobster, and layered with a rich mixture of cheeses, this macaroni and cheese gets an extra boost of spice from liquid shrimp-and-crab boil. The boil seasoning lends its long-cooked flavor to the casserole without overcooking the delicate seafood. This recipe, which serves 10, comes from Monica Williams, chef Kia Damon's auntie and former drill instructor for the United States Marine Corps. Go to recipe

07 of 16 Pasta alla Norma Justin Walker This simple pasta dish, which yields eight servings, celebrates summer produce and Italian pasta traditions with fresh tomato sauce, fried eggplant, sweet onions, and aromatic basil. The end result is a dish that is so much more than the sum of its parts. Go to recipe

08 of 16 Gluten-Free Spaghetti and Meatballs Jen Causey F&W Cooks contributor Ann Taylor Pittman's Gluten-Free Spaghetti and Meatballs features smart swaps, using instant potato flakes instead of breadcrumbs in the meatballs and corn-and-rice gluten-free spaghetti instead of regular spaghetti. You'll get eight servings out of the meal. Go to recipe

09 of 16 Speedy Baked Ziti © Pernille Pedersen As the name of this recipe suggests, this is the fastest way to make really good baked ziti. The key is to doctor good-quality jarred tomato sauce with ground meat, onion, garlic, and spices. From there, you add creamy fresh ricotta, shredded mozzarella, and flavorful Parmesan. Once the meat is browned, everything comes together quickly and the dish bakes up to gooey cheesy perfection in just 15 minutes, with enough ziti to serve eight. Go to recipe

10 of 16 Pernil Mac and Cheese Lauren Vied Allen Pernil, a Puerto Rican–style roast pork shoulder, is flavored with garlic, oregano, and sazón — a seasoning blend that includes coriander and annatto. At their Durham, North Carolina, restaurant Boricua Soul, Serena and Toriano Fredericks serve this garlicky pernil on top of a rich and creamy mac and cheese. Rubbing the seasoned garlic paste into the pork and letting it rest allows the flavors to penetrate deeply into the thick roast. This hearty mac and cheese serves 12. Go to recipe

11 of 16 Easy Ravioli © Antonis Achilleos This recipe makes 40 ravioli, which you can fill with Four-Cheese Filling, Carrot-and-Ricotta Filling, or Meat Filling. "Always err on the side of making ravioli dough a little bit sticky," cookbook author and recipe developer Domenica Marchetti says. "You can sprinkle on more flour as you roll it out." Go to recipe

12 of 16 Slow Cooker Sunday Sauce on Spaghetti © Fredrika Stjärne This hearty sauce, featuring a combination of pork shoulder and sweet Italian sausage, easily comes together in a slow cooker. It's the perfect thing to make on a Sunday for meals during the week, yielding eight servings. Go to recipe

13 of 16 Busiate with Pork Ragù Aubrie Pick For chef Christian Puglisi's pork ragù, which he serves with Hand-Rolled Busiate, marinating the pork overnight results in a meltingly tender meat sauce. If you can't source shank, trotter, or pork belly, season 70% lean ground pork and skip the grinding step. The meal yields eight servings. Go to recipe

14 of 16 Après-Ski Lasagna Victor Protasio This cozy lasagna, which gets brightness from fresh basil, earthiness from mushrooms, and savory heft from mild Italian sausage, is designed to feed a crowd. It will yield eight to 10 servings — pair it with an Alpine Italian red. Go to recipe

15 of 16 Raclette-Gruyère Mac and Cheese with Pickled Shallots Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Torie Cox / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen Inspired by älplermagronen, Alpine farmers' macaroni, this Swiss twist on a Thanksgiving classic gets rich flavor from Gruyère and a lush creaminess from Raclette. Traditional versions of this dish are served with applesauce; as a nod to that flavor play, we've added some shallots that are quickly pickled in apple cider vinegar to balance the cheesy richness. You'll end up with eight to 10 servings of macaroni and cheese. Go to recipe