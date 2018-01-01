Pasta and noodles span the globe and star in some of the world’s most comforting foods. In China, you’ll see chefs pulling long strings of noodles (called "la mian") by hand to serve in a deeply flavored beef soup or stir-fry in a simple sauce. Visit Italy, and you can find cooks manipulating the same ingredients in completely different ways. Italian pasta makers roll out thin sheets of dough and cut them into dozens of different shapes that eventually take a swim in Bolognese or bechamel sauce. Pasta and noodles inhabit the same family, but they are food chameleons, shifting colors, shapes and flavors to match their environment—and we all reap the delicious benefits. F&W’s guide to pasta and noodles includes recipes for classic lasagna, how-to’s for making authentic noodles at home and dinner ideas that take you on a trip around the world.