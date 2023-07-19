One of the best things about Barbie is that she can be anything kids (or kids at heart) can imagine her to be. Over her 64-year history, the iconic doll has landed jobs as everything from a veterinarian to a gymnast to an astronaut. And toymaker Mattel has added "chef" to that list multiple times, starting with a clothing pack released in 1991.

But what caught our eye about one edition of Chef Barbie is that she's not just any chef, but specifically a pasta chef. And on top of that, she's available as a gift set that includes a bunch of actual pasta.

The "Pasta Gift Box - Barbie Edition" comes from Italian-made pasta brand Pastificio G. Di Martino, and is comprised of officially-licensed Barbie products (yes, including the pasta).

Courtesy of Zia Pia

In the gift box, you'll find six pink bags of Pastificio G. Di Martino dried pasta in a variety of shapes (farfalle, orzo, pennette rigate, spaghetti (x2), and stivalettini), as well as as a recipe cookbook.

Pasta Chef Barbie herself comes with a large (Barbie-sized) pasta pot, a spaghetti spoon, an apron stuffed with wooden utensils, a chef's toque and chef's pinks (instead of whites), and a pair of festive pasta-print pants.

The whole thing is packaged in an appropriately Barbie-fied keepsake tin and, while it has been sporadically available since it came out in the U.S. (after a 2021 debut in Italy) early last year. As of this writing, the Barbie Edition of the Pasta Gift Box is currently in stock for $158 at Italian food specialties retailer Zia Pia, among a handful of other online retailers.

And yes, Pasta Chef Barbie is also available without the pasta-filled gift box via sellers on Walmart.com. But let's face it, everything is better with a bowl of actual pasta, including Barbie.

