We All Wish We Could Be Pasta Chef Barbie

Come on, Barbie, let's eat pasta.

By Staff Author
Published on July 19, 2023
Pasta Gift Box, Barbie Edition
Photo:

Courtesy of Zia Pia

One of the best things about Barbie is that she can be anything kids (or kids at heart) can imagine her to be. Over her 64-year history, the iconic doll has landed jobs as everything from a veterinarian to a gymnast to an astronaut. And toymaker Mattel has added "chef" to that list multiple times, starting with a clothing pack released in 1991.

But what caught our eye about one edition of Chef Barbie is that she's not just any chef, but specifically a pasta chef. And on top of that, she's available as a gift set that includes a bunch of actual pasta.

The "Pasta Gift Box - Barbie Edition" comes from Italian-made pasta brand Pastificio G. Di Martino, and is comprised of officially-licensed Barbie products (yes, including the pasta).

Pasta Gift Box, Barbie Edition

Courtesy of Zia Pia

In the gift box, you'll find six pink bags of Pastificio G. Di Martino dried pasta in a variety of shapes (farfalle, orzo, pennette rigate, spaghetti (x2), and stivalettini), as well as as a recipe cookbook.

Pasta Chef Barbie herself comes with a large (Barbie-sized) pasta pot, a spaghetti spoon, an apron stuffed with wooden utensils, a chef's toque and chef's pinks (instead of whites), and a pair of festive pasta-print pants.

The whole thing is packaged in an appropriately Barbie-fied keepsake tin and, while it has been sporadically available since it came out in the U.S. (after a 2021 debut in Italy) early last year. As of this writing, the Barbie Edition of the Pasta Gift Box is currently in stock for $158 at Italian food specialties retailer Zia Pia, among a handful of other online retailers.

And yes, Pasta Chef Barbie is also available without the pasta-filled gift box via sellers on Walmart.com. But let's face it, everything is better with a bowl of actual pasta, including Barbie.

