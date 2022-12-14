This Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $52,000

The extremely rare bottle sold for 17 times higher than its pre-sale estimate.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on December 14, 2022
Pappy Van Winkle bottle of 23 Year Old Family Reserve
Photo:

Courtesy of Sotheby's

Over the weekend, Sotheby's, the famed auction house, saw an unexpected battle go down between two avid collectors over a bottle of 23-Year-Old Family Reserve by Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. In the end, only one came out victorious, to the tune of $52,500, marking a new record for the alcohol brand. 

Released in 2008, the reserve was presented for sale with its original black velvet bag and was expected to fetch a handsome sum. However, according to the auction house, the bottle went for 17 times higher than its pre-sale estimate. 

"It was exciting to be on the rostrum conducting the sale for this record-breaking bottle, which went far beyond anyone's expectations," Jonny Fowle, Sotheby's head of whisky & spirits, North America and EMEA, shared in a statement. "The auction marked a remarkable end to a year that has seen prices soar for American whiskey at Sotheby's."

In fact, Sotheby's noted, all 14 of the individual bottles of Pappy Van Winkle on offer sold for sums in excess of their high estimates, ending with a combined total of $396,250. Individual records were also set for the Pappy Van Winkle 15-year-old ($9,375) and 20-year-old ($27,500) bottles.

The lots formed part of Whisky & Whiskey | Seasonal Spirits and The Yamazaki 55, which Sotheby's reported, brought a total of $1,786,625, again surpassing all pre-sale expectations. This is likely due to the allure of the American whiskey brand. 

"Synonymous with enthusiasts, whiskeys bottled under the Van Winkle brand have gone on to become amongst the most highly rated and sought-after, gathering an almost cult-like following," Sotheby's explained. "Many of those were distilled at the old Stitzel-Weller Distillery, opened on Derby Day in 1935, which went on to create some of the finest and most sought-after bourbons ever produced before its closure in the early 1990s, with production moving to the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort." 

Can't afford a $52,500 bottle? Get your fix by binge-watching the six-episode mini-series Heist, which follows the true story of the massive 2013 theft of some rather rare (and very expensive) bottles Pappy Van Winkle bourbon. And that you can get for the cost of a Netflix subscription (or, you know, just log into your friend's account, we're sure they won't mind.) 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Macallan The Reach 81 Years Old
The World's Oldest Whisky Sold at Auction for $340,000
Michter's
28 American Whiskies Worth Splurging on This Year
1975 Ardberg Cask
Is This the Most Expensive Whisky Ever? Ardbeg Just Sold a Single Cask from 1975 for $19 Million
Malt Mill
A Miniature Bottle of the 'World's Rarest Single Malt' Scotch Whisky Sold for $8,000
Two Ultra-Rare Casks of Whisky from the Fabled Brora and Port Ellen Distilleries
Two Rare 'Ghost Casks' of Scotch Are Going Up for Auction
The Intrepid whisky bottle
The World's Largest Bottle of Scotch Is Going Up for Auction
Most important bourbons judge list
The 25 Most Important Bourbons Ever Made
Glass of whisky in front of whisky bottles
The 10 Best Whiskies to Start Your Collection
Yamazaki 55 year old whisky bottle and box
Yamazaki 55-Year-Old Smashes Record for Priciest Japanese Whiskey
11-best-whiskey-advent-calendars-of-2022-tout
The 11 Best Whiskey Advent Calendars of 2022
Bottles of whiskey
What Does Bottled-In-Bond Mean?
macallan-sothebys-FT-BLOG0518.jpg
Why Scotch Whisky Auctions Are Breaking Records
Wines and spirits
How to Drink Like a Royal
Arby's Smoked Bourbon
Arby's Is Releasing a Smoked Bourbon Inspired by Its Brisket and Ribs
The Intrepid whiskey
World's Largest Bottle of Scotch Fails to Break Record for Most Expensive Ever Sold
glass of cognac
A 258-Year-Old Cognac Is Now the World's Most Expensive Bottle