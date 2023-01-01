Pantone’s Color of the Year Is Bright, Empowering, and Vivid — Here’s How to Add It to Your Kitchen

Though we might not always recognize it, colors play an important role in the kitchen. Not only are we looking for shades as we cook or bake (think golden brown proteins or creamy-white meringues), but we’re also creating our own creative environments, depending on the tones we choose to decorate our space. And, if you’ve caught a glimpse of Pantone’s 2023 color of the year, you’ll know it’s full of rich reds, pinks, and purples that are captivating in their own right.

Similar to that of sweet raspberry jam, earthy beetroots, tangy pickled red onions, spiky dragon fruits, and hibiscus or rose flowers — Viva Magenta derives its hue from the same vibrant, energy-driven fuchsia shades. According to Pantone, the goal was to capture this empowering and strong essence to represent the new year.

Curious how it might look in your own kitchen space? We’ve got you covered. You can shop over a dozen pieces and sets below, with prices starting at just $18.

Viva Magenta-Inspired Kitchen and Homeware

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap, $45 at amazon.com

Our Place Night and Day 4-Piece Glass Set, $50 at fromourplace.com

Stone Lain Cleo 16-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set, $100 at amazon.com

Our Place Knife Trio, $145 (originally $170) at fromourplace.com

Great Jones Peugeot Salt and Pepper Mills, $70 at greatjonesgoods.com

Our Place 4-Piece Plate Set, $50 at fromourplace.com

Great Jones Easy Bake 4-Piece Bakeware Set, $100 (was $118) at greatjonesgoods.com

Hotec 5-Piece Silicone Rubber Spatula Set, $16 (originally $19) at amazon.com

Great Jones Holy Sheet Half Sheet Pan, $40 at greatjonesgoods.com

Urban Villa 6-Piece Kitchen Towel Set, $22 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Terrain 2-Piece Glass Bud Vase Set, $24 at shopterrain.com

French Home Laguoile 20-Piece Stainless Steel Silverware Set, $75 at target.com

European Solid Cashmere Throw, $299 (originally $329) at williams-sonoma.com

Terrain Preserved Lagurus Bunch, $28 at shopterrain.com

Don’t let this color intimidate you — it’ll fit perfectly in your collection, even as cookware and in your kitchen tools. In fact, some of the most trendy cookware brands were already coming out with the shade even before Pantone’s announcement.

our place

To buy: Our Place Knife Trio, $145 (originally $170) at fromourplace.com



Our Place launched a collaboration with Selena Gomez in May of this past year in two shades — one of them a rose-magenta that’s staggeringly similar to Viva Magenta. You’ll also be able to snap up the brand’s German stainless steel knife set in the rosa color too. Not only are they display worthy, but they also have every core knife you’d need: a chef’s knife, serrated bread knife, and a paring knife. Also, they all come with protective covers, that way you can stow them away safely when they’re not in use.

great jones

To buy: Great Jones Easy Bake 4-Piece Bakeware Set, $100 (was $118) at greatjonesgoods.com



If you’re into bakeware, it might be worth grabbing some of the raspberry-colored pieces from Great Jones. It has the classic four piece set, which is perfect for a matching collection. You’ll get a half-sheet pan and a 13.5-by-9.5-inch sheet plan, plus 8.5-by-4.5-inch loaf pan, and a 9-inch cake pan, all made with its nonstick stainless steel material. You can also buy each piece individually, too, (like their sheet pan) if you’re only in the market for something specific.

great jones

To buy: Great Jones Holy Sheet Half Sheet Pan, $40 at greatjonesgoods.com



Setting your tabletop is another way to add a bit of magenta into your dining space. There are tons of options on the market, whether you want a total monochrome Viva Magenta look, or a more subtle, muted addition.

The Stone Laine Cleo dinnerware set is the first stop for a full-bodied magenta look. Its simple modern design style lets the color shine completely. You’ll get enough pieces for four place settings, including dinner plates, salad plates, mugs, and pasta bowls. Plus they’re all microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

amazon

To buy: Stone Lain Cleo 16-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set, $100 at amazon.com



These salt and pepper mills from Great Jones make for another solid-colored raspberry pop. They’re petite and have a classic look, all thanks to the fact that they were made by Peugeot, an over 200-year-old French brand.

great jones

To buy: Great Jones Peugeot Salt and Pepper Mills, $70 at greatjonesgoods.com



If subtlety is more in your comfort zone, however, the Our Place plates help blend the vivid shade with a neutral tone. This is perfect if you want to add just a little bit of flare, since hand-painted rims feature the ideal rosy shade that Viva Magenta is.

You can buy them sets in the main plate size, which are almost 10-inches in diameter, or snap them up in the smaller side plate size at 7.5 inches. They’d also pair well with the Stone Lane set too if you wanted to mix and match.

our place

To buy: Our Place 4-Piece Plate Set, $50 at fromourplace.com



With cookware and serveware aside, one of the easiest ways to invite brighter colors into your space is with decor, whether that be on your table, on open shelves, or in your dining room and living room.

A versatile option is a vase, since you can pop it just about anywhere, and it’ll fit right in. This set from Terrain comes in an ever-so-slightly muted tone of Viva Magenta, but will still capture the essence of the color. They’re made from recycled glass and come in two different sizes to add a bit of easy contrast.

shop terrain

To buy: Terrain 2-Piece Glass Bud Vase Set, $24 at shopterrain.com



Don’t underestimate florals and dried arrangements either — they’re a very natural, low-loft way to add color into your kitchen or dining space. This big bunch of dried laguras, a type of wild grass, can be added into a vase on its own for an organic look, or blended in with other arrangements for added texture and magenta flare.

terrain

To buy: Terrain Preserved Lagurus Bunch, $28 at shopterrain.com



Though a blanket might not belong in your kitchen, it will carry the color throughout any spaces where you tend to enjoy meals, snacks, or host company. This solid throw from Williams Sonona combines the elegance of cashmere with the comfort of a cozy throw blanket. It’s an unassuming way to introduce the color too, since it’ll likely just become a part of your nightly routine — paired with a cup of tea or hot chocolate, of course.

william sonoma

To buy: European Solid Cashmere Throw, $299 (originally $329) at williams-sonoma.com



Regardless of whether you’re ready to go all-in with Viva Magenta, or you’re looking to add understated elements of the color, there are several pieces that are well-suited to kick this brand new year off right.

amazon

To buy: Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap, $45 at amazon.com



our place

To buy: Our Place Night and Day 4-Piece Glass Set, $50 at fromourplace.com



great jones

To buy: Hotec 5-Piece Silicone Rubber Spatula Set, $16 (originally $19) at amazon.com



great jones

To buy: Urban Villa 6-Piece Kitchen Towel Set, $22 (originally $30) at amazon.com



target

To buy: French Home Laguoile 20-Piece Stainless Steel Silverware Set, $75 at target.com



More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: