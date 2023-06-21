Panera's New Swimwear Let's You Mix and Match, Just Like Your Lunch Order

As Summer officially kicks into full gear, Panera has released its latest fashion-forward venture "Swim Soups: the You Pick 2 Collection." Drawing from its menu's “You Pick 2” combination deal, this new line introduces a fusion of swimwear with soup, salad, and sandwich-themed fashion while staying true to the personalization essence of the You Pick 2 combo.

The collection of suits and separates feature designs adorned with five beloved Panera menu items: Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Strawberry Poppyseed Salad, Chipotle Chicken Avocado Sandwich, Grilled Cheese, and Tomato Soup. With sizes ranging from XXS to 3XL and a wide range of styles, including bikinis, swim trunks, one-pieces, and swim tank tops, customers are encouraged to embrace endless mix-and-matching possibilities.

Courtesy of Panera

“Our guests have always loved the optionality we offer with Panera’s iconic You Pick 2 meal, allowing them to find the perfect combination of what’s most delicious to them,” Drayton Martin, SVP of Brand Building, Panera Bread said in a statement provided to Food & Wine. “This concept lent itself perfectly to our next generation of Swim Soups at Panera and has always embraced mixing and matching to reflect your flavor favorites and we can’t wait for guests to get their hands on these latest looks from Panera.”

This group of Swim Soups is a continuation of a previous launch in 2021 which left many (myself included) disappointed for missing out on its highly-coveted, soup-themed collection. And even more recently, with the fast casual restaurant’s launch of the The Panera Shop — a platform dedicated to Panera-themed merchandise known as "carb couture" — the brand has further emphasized its dedication to blending flavor and fashion.



And while there are certainly moments where I find myself fantasizing about swimming in an Olympic-swimming-pool-sized bread bowl of broccoli and cheddar soup, I must ask myself: am I turning into the type of person that will start regularly buying clothes from the soup store? The answer is looking like yes, and while wearing it is certainly is a statement, I’m pretty comfortable with a public declaration of my love for soup, salad, and sandwiches.

If you, too, want to get your hands on the new Swim Soups: the You Pick 2 Collection, the limited-edition release is available at ThePaneraShop.com starting June 21 with prices starting at $32.