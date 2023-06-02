Padma Lakshmi Announces She’s Leaving 'Top Chef' After 17 Years

Truly the end of an era.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on June 2, 2023

It's the end of an era for Top Chef fans.

On Friday, Padma Lakshmi announced she will be leaving the show at the end of this season after being a part of the series as a host, producer, and judge for nearly two decades.

Padma Lakshmi is leaving Top Chef

Shutterstock

“After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef,” Lakshmi shared on Instagram. “Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show."

As to why now felt like the time to go, Lakshmi added, "... many of the cast and crew are like family to me, and I will miss working alongside them dearly. I feel it's time to move on and make space for Taste the Nation, my books, and other creative pursuits."

For its part, a spokesperson for NBCUniversal, the parent company of Bravo, shared with People, "Padma Lakshmi leaves behind an incredible legacy on Bravo's Top Chef. Her impact on the Emmy, James Beard and Critics' Choice Award-winning series is undeniable. We are grateful to Padma for being a consummate host, judge, and executive producer, and for bringing her ingenuity and exceptional palate to each episode where she ate every bite of food on the series for over 17 years and 19 seasons. She will always be part of the Top Chef and the NBCUniversal family and has a seat at the judges' table anytime."  

Lakshmi's friends, fans, fellow chefs, and Top Chef colleagues came out in force in the comments section of her post, with season 19 winner Buddha Lo adding, "I feel honored to be a part of your magical journey."

No word yet on who may replace Lakshmi, but for now, at least we've got a few more episodes in this season of Top Chef to enjoy Lakshmi as the ultimate cooking competition host.

