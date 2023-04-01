There’s probably a stainless steel whisk in your kitchen right now. This versatile tool is exactly what you need for whisking cake batter or eggs for a breakfast scramble. What you might not know, however, is that this essential kitchen tool can scratch your nonstick cookware. There’s a simple fix for this problem, though: All you need is a silicone whisk.

This type of whisk can do all the same jobs as the more common stainless steel whisk. The only difference is that the metal wires are covered in nonstick safe silicone. If you’re someone who is devoted to nonstick cookware, which is usually more durable and easier to clean than stainless steel, then the silicone whisk is a must-have. This set of three silicone whisks is only $10 right now — that’s just $3 per whisk.

Amazon

To buy: OYV Set of 3 Silicone Whisks, $10 (originally $13) at amazon.com

While you might be thinking that it would be easier to simply grab the rubber or silicone spatula you have now, rather than buy a new tool, the whisk serves an important purpose. It doesn’t just mix, instead, it whips air into the mixture you're working with. That’s why it's essential for creating fluffy eggs, cakes, pancakes, and even whipped cream (if you don’t have an electric mixer). A silicone spatula might not scratch your cookware, but it definitely won’t add that cloud-like texture to your food, either.

This set of three silicone whisks includes a whisk in a 12-inch, 10-inch, and 8-inch size. The small size works great for scrambled eggs, while the bigger sizes are better for thicker cake and pancake batters. The whisks feature soft, flexible tines coated in durable silicone, which will not chip or flake off into your pan. But they’re sturdy enough to aerate any mixture. And they’re easy to clean: Just rinse under warm water, that’s it.

These whisks have garnered more than 2,800 perfect ratings thanks to their durable construction. “I can throw them in the dishwasher and they come out clean,” one reviewer wrote, adding that they use the whisks for gravies, pancakes, eggs, and soups.

Another shopper who was impressed with how gentle they are on her cookware wrote, “I wanted some whisks that would not scratch my new pans and these are perfect.”

If you use mostly nonstick cookware in your kitchen, silicone whisks are nonnegotiable. And at just $10 for a set of three, now is the perfect time to stock up.

At the time of publishing, the price was $10.

