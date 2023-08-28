Flesh-Eating Bacteria in Saltwater and Oysters Linked to Several Deaths, Here's What You Need to Know

Over the summer, three people in New York and Connecticut died, and an additional person was hospitalized, The New York Times reported, after they contracted Vibrio vulnificus, a rare but dangerous bacteria to humans. The bacteria is often associated with brackish waters, though sometimes, it’s also associated with eating raw or undercooked oysters and shellfish. Here’s what you need to know about the deaths, your risk, and how to safely continue eating your favorite seafood.

What to know about the 2023 deaths

According to The Times, one death occurred in Suffolk County on Long Island, and an additional two deaths and one hospitalization occurred in Connecticut. Though it isn't clear how each person came in contact with the bacteria, one person in Connecticut self-reported consuming a raw oyster from a restaurant out of state.

"Since July 1, three cases of V. vulnificus infections have been reported to the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH)," the organization shared in a statement. "The three patients are between 60-80 years of age. All three patients were hospitalized, and one died. One patient reported consuming raw oysters from an out-of-state establishment. Two patients reported exposure to salt or brackish water in Long Island Sound. Both patients had pre-existing open cuts or wounds or sustained new wounds during these activities, which likely led to the infections."

These instances are also not alone in 2023. In August, the Florida Department of Health also reported that V. vulnificus caused 31 total cases and six deaths around the state in 2023.

What to know about v. vulnificus

V. vulnificus, the Cleveland Clinic explained, is a type of bacteria that can enter the human body after eating “uncooked or undercooked shellfish.” The bacteria can also enter the body via an open wound when swimming in brackish water, AKA the water found in areas where rivers meet the sea. The bacteria, the Cleveland Clinic added, can “lead to sepsis, shock, and large, spreading blisters that destroy tissues.” According to the medical journal StatPearls, though it’s found worldwide and infection rates are exceedingly low, V. vulnificus “has the highest number of seafood-related deaths in the United States.”

The Washington Post further cited New York health officials, who stated that infections are more likely to occur over the warmer summer months (between May and October) along coastal environments.

The Times also pointed to a 2023 study, which showed that the bacteria, once considered rare in the northern half of the U.S., is becoming more common with increasing ocean temperatures. The researchers found that between 1988 and 2018, “V. vulnificus wound infections increased eightfold,” and that “V. vulnificus infections may be present in every Eastern USA State under medium-to-high future emissions and warming” by 2100.

Who is at risk?

The CDC explains that though anyone can contract it, some people are more at risk than others, including those who may be immunocompromised, “for example, people who have liver disease or take medicine that lowers the body’s ability to fight germs.” The Cleveland Clinic additionally lists those whose job or hobby “put them in contact with raw shellfish, or the seawater they live in” at higher risk, along with “men and people assigned male at birth are more likely to get a serious infection than women and people assigned female at birth.”

Is there a cure?

If caught early, antibiotics can be used to treat an infection. However, if the infection spreads, the Cleveland Clinic explains, surgery, including draining of wounds all the way to amputation, may be required.

Can you tell if an oyster is infected

No. V. vulnificus does not make an oyster smell or taste any different. However, it's important to note that professional purveyors of oysters do everything in their power to protect both their product and you, from infection. Paul McCormick, from New York's Great Gun Oysters in East Moriches, told Eater, “Public health is a chief concern of ours, and we take no risks in this regard. We harvest in shade, ice our product immediately upon harvest, maintain this temperature control through delivery, and keep all gear on the farm, free from biofouling, and any birds."

Additionally, New York State has an official control plan aimed at stopping the spread of V. vulnificus. That plan includes requiring shellfish to be shaded "at all times during the period May 1 – October 31," including "onboard the harvest vessel and during transport in any boat, vehicle, or other means of conveyance," and requiring all shellfish to be delivered to "a certified dealer in Suffolk or Nassau County on the same day of harvest."

“NY shellfish farms are allowed to operate only in waters certified for shellfish harvest by the Department of Environmental Conservation,” McCormick additionally told Eater, adding that the state “has been under a strict vibrio control plan for years.”

Is it dangerous to eat oysters and shellfish?

Christopher Boyle, a spokesman for the Connecticut Department of Health, told The Times, two of its cases were contracted by people with open cuts who swam in the Long Island Sound. The third person contracted it after eating raw oysters, though the person consumed the oysters in an out-of-state restaurant.

“Nobody has ever been infected with Vibrio from eating shellfish or oysters in the state of Connecticut,” Manisha Juthani, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, noted in a news conference.

In the end, it’s up to you to assess your personal health and risks when it comes to eating uncooked seafood. WebMD lists oysters as being an “abundant source of several vitamins and minerals.” However, it too adds a footnote about the potential hazards of eating raw and undercooked food.

The CDC explains that it may be best to “fully cook [oysters and shellfish] before eating, and only order fully cooked oysters at restaurants.” It adds that neither hot sauce nor lemon juice can kill Vibrio bacteria. “Some oysters are treated for safety after they are harvested,” the CDC says. “This treatment can reduce levels of Vibrio in oysters, but it does not remove all harmful germs.”

"The rates of illness in raw shellfish from New England are very small and improving," Bob Rheault

the executive director of the East Coast Shellfish Grower's Association, shares with Food & Wine. "For instance, Massachusetts harvests over 54 million oysters a year and counts about 12 Vibrio parahaemolyticus illnesses a year, so your odds of getting sick from commercially harvested shellfish in New England are vanishingly small."

Rheault adds, "The aquaculture industry has invested millions of dollars on ice machines, reefer trucks, and refrigeration units to ensure we have a safe supply of shellfish."

Like the CDC and others, Rheault says, "The message should not be to avoid oysters, but if you are immuno-compromised only eat them cooked."



Where you do need to be cautious, however, is if you have an open wound, including one from surgery, a new tattoo, or a piercing. That is when you should steer clear of the water, or at minimum, cover your wound with a waterproof bandage. If your wound does come in contact with the water, the CDC advises to “wash wounds and cuts thoroughly with soap and water after they have contact with saltwater, brackish water, raw seafood, or its juices.”

And just in case you need some advice on how to cook shellfish and oysters the right way, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered here.



