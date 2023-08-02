But the Oyster Tempo isn't a traditional cooler. The inside and outside walls are conductive aluminum, with the space between filled with silica, a thickener used to manufacture everything from cosmetics to lawn fertilizers. This replaces the polyethylene plastic and polyurethane foam many rotomolded coolers rely on to keep ice frozen for a week or so. The Tempo relies on a vacuum-sealed build, which, in essence, is how travel coffee mugs keep hot without the bulk of foam insulation.

A cooler does a couple of things well: it keeps contents cold and it rewards those who've planned ahead. You see, most coolers hate summer spontaneity. The laws of thermodynamics are clear about this. If you fill a cooler with warm bottles and cans, then dump in a few bags of convenience store ice, those cubes spend considerable energy chilling the floor and sides of the warmer cooler in an effort to reach equilibrium, which then makes less energy available to keep foodstuff cold. That's how it plays out in most coolers, and the scenario is even less in your favor when you start with a tub you yanked out of a hot garage or use room-temperature cans. The number one rule of cooler packing is to start with everything cold.

Oyster is working with the premise that aluminum will do a better job of yanking the cold from whatever you stash inside and then slow the loss of that temperature to the outside world through the vacuum insulation and silica. Tempo says it gets three times colder than ordinary rotomolded coolers, with little more than chilled contents, and that can be a real benefit for an afternoon at the beach, tailgating season, or entertaining in the backyard.

But the Oyster isn’t the first vacuum-sealed cooler. In 2019, Yeti released the $800 V Series. This 55-quart cooler has vacuum-insulated walls in a 2-foot-wide build that weighs nearly 34.5 pounds (empty!) and can fit 96 cans, without ice. Even partially filled, it needs two people to move. The 24.3-quart, toaster oven-sized Tempo is 11.5 pounds, fits 36 cans without ice, and is easy to haul, even fully loaded, by one person.

Checking how many cans we needed to chill in the refrigerator the night before. Food & Wine / Sal Vaglica

Yes, these two coolers are meant to keep contents cold, but the Tempo’s svelte size is a better fit for two or three people going on a picnic, heading to the beach for a day, or even hauling cold groceries home from the store. Still, per quart of capacity, the Tempo is more than $5 over the cost of the Yeti — really, the only way to spend more to keep 24 quarts cold would be to splurge on a plug-in electric or battery-powered cooler.

To see if the Tempo lives up to the hype, we pitted it against the V Series. It's worth noting Yeti doesn't encourage or suggest using its coolers without ice. While Oyster's website lists impressive temperature testing comparing its performance against traditional, rotomolded coolers, and the Internet is filled with head-to-heads against plastic Yetis that are closer in size, we wanted to see if the technology inside the Tempo is truly different or clever marketing.

After letting the coolers come up to room temperature, about 73°F, we lined the bottom of each with 44°F La Croix cans straight from the refrigerator. We fit 18 in the Oyster and 28 in the Yeti. We taped Thermoworks thermocouples to a can in the center of each cooler, then set them outside on an 88°F day and watched the clock, noting the temperature at every hour for the following 12 hours.

With a single layer of chilled seltzer and thermocouples keeping watch we monitored how quickly the cans warmed in the summer sun. Food & Wine/ Sal Vaglica

The difference between the two coolers averaged 1.8°F. The Oyster's seltzer climbed to 53.6°F after 12 hours, with the Yeti hitting 52.5°F in the same span. Then after 24 hours, the temperatures of both ticked up to about 58°F. While the temperature of canned beverages is more about taste, the FDA recommends that all proteins, and food in general, be kept higher than 40°F, which would be easier to do with a full cooler and by using freezable ice packs, which Oyster offers, or regular ice. We repeated the test with ice by loading in 2 ounces, by weight, of commercially frozen ice per liter of volume. After 24 hours, about 1°F separated the two with the Oyster staying slightly colder.

For most of the test, the two coolers were separated by about a degree, plus or minus, over 12 hours. Food & Wine / Sal Vaglica

The Verdict

While they both share a vacuum-sealed build, the silica-filled Oyster doesn’t seem to be all that different from the older, foam-filled Yeti version. But that doesn't take away from how well the Tempo works. Overall, this cooler's strongest point of distinction is the size and ease of use.

For two to four people, the Tempo’s 24-quart capacity is enough for a day at the beach, a picnic, or the kid's baseball game. Without the need to worry about adding ice, this cooler embraces the spontaneous (or forgetful) with a greater margin of error than a rotomolded cooler design. The lid pops off entirely, which takes some getting used to, but it means no more slamming lids on fingers. The carry handle and strap add nice versatility that makes moving the Tempo a one-person job.

Will this be the only cooler we use during a big cookout to hold beverages? Probably not. But it will be the one we stash raw burgers and steaks in, next to the grill, so we don't have to keep running inside. For any situation where insulation takes precedence over capacity, this cooler is the right pick.