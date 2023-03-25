I’m Convinced Everyone Needs This $12 Bench Scraper, Whether They’re a Baker or Not

What could you possibly do with a flat, thick stainless steel square with a rubberized handle? Honestly, a lot.

I'll admit it, when you look at a bench scraper, it doesn't seem essential. But it's one of those tools you'll naturally gravitate toward once you do have it in your collection, often wondering why you've gone so long without it. At least, that’s the case with my OXO bench scraper.

There’s a reason why you see it among the knives, rubber spatulas, and measuring spoons on a chef’s work station (or a celebrity chef’s show, for that matter). Though a tool primarily used and made for bread-bakers and pasta-makers, it equally deserves a place in any home cook’s space.

Its shape does make it perfect for tasks like cutting, slicing, and dividing dough — whether it be bread, pie, sugar cookie, gnocchi, or biscuits. But it's also immensely helpful for chopping up cubes of butter with ease and for scooping up ingredients (like a pile of onions) to drop into a hot pan. It’s also great for lifting dough off of a surface, and it’s an absolute must-have for scraping remnants off of your counter or cutting board.

That’s all thanks to its unique design. It’s the perfect blend between a knife, a scraping tool like a spatula, and a ruler to measure perfect cuts if you get the right one.

This OXO one is my perfect version of the irreplaceable tool. It has quarter-inch marks on its blade, which is one reason why I love it, but it’s also the perfect size and height. I don’t find it overly bulky or heavy, but it’s long and wide enough to cut through anything. The rounded grip at the top makes it easy to hold in my palm, which is especially key when dividing high-gluten dough like pizza. It’s also stable when cutting slippery things like butter, whether for a buttercream, biscuits, or mac and cheese.

I’ve had it for at least half a decade, and since the measurements are etched in, they haven’t worn off. It’s also easy to clean because of the stainless steel material and hasn’t rusted or shown any signs of aging.

I’m not the only one who loves it either — with 11,900 perfect ratings on Amazon alone, from both chefs and home cooks, since you can use it for dozens of things.

If you don’t have a bench scraper, and you plan to cook or bake anything from a stir fry to a summer pie, it’s best you pick up this OXO one quickly. I grab it even when I don’t realize I am, and I know you will too.

At the time of publishing, the price was $12.

