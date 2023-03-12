OXO Launched a Refrigerator Organizer Collection Just in Time for Spring, and Prices Start at $12

It's nearly springtime, which means flowers and trees will bloom again, along with our motivation to overhaul every unorganized corner in our homes. And there’s one area that is often overlooked, but arguably needs a refresh the most: Your fridge.

With constant use, unwanted spills, and a buildup of uneaten condiments, leftovers, and more, a cleanout is needed at least a few times a year. And we’ve got just the thing. The shopper and editor-loved brand, OXO, just launched a collection on Amazon and its website dedicated to whipping your fridge back into shape.

Not only is it stocked with practical clear containers in every size you’ll need, but the brand also thought of ways to maximize your fridge space with undershelf drawers and shelf risers and containers to build your own set, along with curated, well-stacked options for ease. And somehow, each individual piece is just $35 or less.

OXO Good Grips Refrigerator Organizers Collection

Amazon

To buy: OXO Good Grips 5-by-10-Inch Storage Bin, $12 at amazon.com

Not sure where to begin? It’s best to start with simple, clear storage bins, and luckily they have a ton in different sizes. The smallest, which is 5-by-10-inches, is great for storing pints of fruit or other produce, smaller snacks like yogurts, or even condiments. Use them in each shelf of your fridge to keep groups of items together, making items easier to see and find.

All of the containers are made with BPA-free plastic. Each size also comes with a rounded handle for easy gripping, and a smooth bottom, making it easy to move around.

Snap them up in more sizes like the 8-by-10-inch, or grab the sizes that are more slim and longer in depth, like the 8-by-14-inch or the 5-by-14-inch, depending on what you plan on storing in them. For a variety of containers and a quick start, grab this 4-piece set.

Amazon

To buy: OXO Good Grips Egg Bin with Removable Tray, $20 at amazon.com

OXO also launched containers that help serve a more specific function, like this egg bin. Made from the same durable plastic, this roughly 6-by-15-inch long container comes with a removable egg tray and a clear lid. The egg tray has 20 divots to hold and stabilize your eggs. The egg tray comes right out for easy cleaning in case you have a rogue egg, and it also makes it more versatile. Without the egg tray, this container transforms into a regular storage container.

You’ll also be able to grab containers like this adjustable one to help keep certain ingredients separate, like sweet and savory snacks. The small divider in the center can be moved around to suit the exact placement you have inside the container, and is perfect for maximizing space.

Amazon

To buy: OXO Good Grips 10-Inch Refrigerator Undershelf Drawer, $30 at amazon.com

Aside from the classic clear bins, OXO also released nifty drawers that attach themselves underneath the already built-inch shelves of your fridge. These containers come with an adjustable frame that adjusts in length to latch onto the front and back of your shelf with no tools required.

These will allow you to take advantage of space that often goes unused — pop anything from yogurts, to deli-meats, prepped vegetables, fruits, and more. And you can grab it in two different sizes, a 10-inch bin or 14-inch bin.

Amazon

To buy: OXO Good Grips Adjustable Refrigerator Shelf Riser, $25 at amazon.com

Another innovative piece that will help you make the most of your fridge-space are the brand’s new adjustable shelf risers. These add an extra platform for condiments, produce, leftovers, and more. Place it on your shelf over existing items — the adjustable height can adapt to whatever you have in your refrigerator already.

It has non-slip feet, so you don’t have to worry about it toppling over, plus the sturdy platform is large enough to hold a variety of items, coming in at 15.4-by-7.6-inches.

Amazon

To buy: OXO Good Grips 8-Piece Refrigerator Organization Set, $90 at amazon.com

OXO has made shopping easy by coordinating set options like the full 8-piece set, which includes three classic storage bins, the egg bin and tray, two small trays for organizing down to the ingredient, and the flat beverage mat to line up your favorite drinks.

So, whether you want to craft your own collection specific to your space’s needs, or you want to grab a set (or two) for a low-stress overhaul, OXO has tons of options for you. From classic containers to innovative solutions, your fridge will have that tidy look you’ve always wanted in no time. Shop the collection now on Amazon or at OXO.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

