You Might Already Have 5 Spatulas, but You're Missing the Most Important One

My cabinets and drawers are cramped at the moment. I’ve got three different chef’s knives, two pairs of metal tongs, at least three whisks, and every type of spatula you can imagine. Offset spatulas for frosting, a fish spatula, and burger flipper — but the spatula that I love and would never get rid of is my jar spatula.

A jar spatula is so flexible and versatile that I use it nearly every time I cook. If you think you already have too many kitchen utensils, you don’t. Because you need a jar spatula. And this one from OXO is only $10 on Amazon.

Although most people own a traditional silicone spatula which is useful for all sorts of tasks from mixing batter to scrambling eggs, the jar spatula is much more nimble and precise. It features a long, skinny handle, and a narrow scraper. With dimensions of just 0.85- by 1.25- by 11.1-inches, it’s designed to fit into tight spaces, and has a better reach than the typical silicone spatula with its thick handle and rectangular head.

This one from OXO has an extra long handle, which offers a more extensive reach and eliminates the need to squeeze your hand inside a large jar as you scrape out the inside. Plus, it features both a beveled and a rounded edge, which can reach into tight corners and under the rims of jars to get out every last bit of food. And it's dishwasher-safe and heat resistant, so you can use it on a hot pan or pot if you need to.

When I need to scrap out the inside of my blender, and even reach underneath the blades, I reach for a jar spatula. Scooping the last dollop out of a jar of mayonnaise, peanut butter, or pasta sauce? A metal spoon doesn’t have the agility — only the jar spatula is up to the task. The cook in me that hates to waste food loves this little tool.

And although you can technically use any silicone spatula for all the stirring and mixing tasks that come up in the kitchen, I find myself reaching for my jar spatula again and again. It’s one of those utensils that I use everyday, whether I’m scraping dough out of a mixing bowl or scooping yogurt into a cup for my toddler.

More than 1,000 shoppers agree that the jar spatula is an indispensable kitchen tool. One reviewer owns three other spatulas, but they think this one is the best. They wrote, “I have used it everyday because the long handle works well with small containers especially the blender and jars. The flexible edges did well scraping all of the food out.”

Another shopper who bought this spatula to clean out their French press coffee maker wrote, “This spatula is the perfect shape to scrape out spent coffee grounds into the trash in just a few swipes.” They also mentioned that it’s the perfect size to “fit into the mouth of the press” and that it’s “long enough to reach the bottom of the press.”

If you’re looking for a versatile spatula that can fit into small spaces, make room for the OXO jar spatula. At just $10, it’s one of the most affordable, and practical, kitchen tools out there.

