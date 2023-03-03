I’m Convinced This Is the Only Spatula You’ll Ever Need, and It’s Only $16 at Amazon

A spatula for a cook is like a hammer for a carpenter: It should be trusty and always within an arm's reach. As a food editor, I’ve tried my fair share of spatulas, and there’s one that I can truly stand behind. It’s not a silicone spatula, or even a wooden one.

It’s a fish spatula, and if you don’t have one already, you need to add one to your kitchen today. My favorite is only $16 at Amazon, and it will transform the way you cook.

Amazon

To buy: OXO Good Grips Fish Spatula, $16 at amazon.com

While fish spatulas may be designed for fish, they are useful for so many other tasks where you need a spatula. From flipping pancakes to steak to scraping off burnt bits, this fish spatula not only gets the job done, it excels.

For starters, this fish spatula has an oversized head, which allows you to truly get underneath the foods you’re flipping, even if they’re hefty. Even the biggest omelet you can make won’t wobble on this spatula. There’s a slight angle at the end of the spatula that allows you to lift the foods up, like of course, fish, tilting them up before lifting to ensure nothing is stuck.

But the edge does more than just allow you to scoop foods up with ease. If a food does get stuck, it also is sharp enough to scrape crusty bits off your cast iron pan. And there’s even more. Because this fish spatula has slots, you can also use it as a makeshift slotted spoon, perfect for frying foods.

But don’t just take my word for it. This fish spatula has over 5,100 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to its sturdiness, versatility, and smart design. One reviewer writes that “This is the best spatula, hands down.” They say that the edge is great for sliding under food, and it’s long enough that you can even “get two cookies at a time.” They finish their review by writing, “I use this spatula for so many things and so frequently that I bought a second one and two more for my mother.”

Another home cook calls this their “go-to cooking tool.” While they praise the handle for being comfortable, they also say that they “like the wide blade for turning fragile items,” and that “the thin flexible blade gets under the [food] item without tearing [it].”

It’s time you added a fish spatula to your kitchen. In my opinion, it’s the only spatula you’ll ever need.

At the time of publishing, the price was $16.

