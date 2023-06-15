Hurry: We Found 15 Outdoor Entertaining Must-Haves, All Under $15 at Amazon Right Now

The weather's warming up, and we’re finally breaking out our grills, which means the next barbecue is not so far away. And, if you plan to host this year, now's the perfect time to start picking up the essentials, like plates, serving platters, and more.

Amazon is just the place to go, since the retailer's dining and entertaining section is home to thousands and thousands of products that cover every category. The only hold up? The cost of everything you'll need to throw a great party can get big fast. That's why we went ahead and rounded up a few must-haves, all below $15.

15 of the Best Summer Hosting Essentials Under $15

To buy: Muso Wood Acacia Salad Servers, $12 at amazon.com

Summer wouldn’t be the same without salads — there’s so many fresh veggies gracing the table, even at barbecues filled with smoked meats. And you’ll need a salad server set for those instances. This acacia server set comes in a timeless design, with a mid-toned warm wood finish that’ll go with any tableware set you have. You’ll get a slotted spoon to help grab foods, and a regular spoon to help scoop items up, all for just $12.

To buy: Libbey Cantina Glass Pitcher, $13 (originally $30) at amazon.com

You’ll also need a pitcher to serve up all of your favorites iced drinks, whether home lemonade, or a fruity sangria. This glass pitcher is on sale for just $13 just in time for you to pick up ahead of your next party.

It has a very simple glass design, with a sturdy rounded handle and a smooth finish. You’ll be able to fit up to 90-fluid ounces, so it’s perfect for big batches.

Another must are some lightweight plates that guests can easily hold, or use without worrying about damage. Reusable plastic plates are a huge must-have, since you can keep them for tons of parties to come. You’ll find these white melamine plates from Amazon on sale for just $14.

To buy: Amazon Commercial 6-Piece Melamine Oval Plate Set, $14 (originally $20) at amazon.com

They’re 6-inches, so they’re great for appetizers and desserts. And since they come in a white finish, these plates will also go with any party at any time of year. You can also grab them in bigger sizes, like the 10.25-inch option.

In terms of serving, a wood platter is a great pick to bring a beachy, natural vibe into your next summer shindig. This beautiful 12-inch one is on sale for 68% off right now for just $7. Its imperfect shape will add a bit of character to your tablescape, plus it’s big enough to fit a variety of different foods, like shallow salads, sides, hors d'oeuvres, or even cheeses, meats, and more.

To buy: Bloomingville 12-Inch Oval Carved Acacia Wood Serving Platter, $7 (originally $23) at amazon.com

Another creative way to serve up food is this 12-inch oval basket. Line it with a tea towel or some parchment to serve up items like buns or flatbreads, or use it to hold utensils and napkins. It’s made with stainless steel, so it’s nice and sturdy for outdoor celebrations.

To buy: Get Oval Basket, $11 at amazon.com

For a fresh, summery feel, you can’t go wrong with gingham. These cotton checkered napkins will do just the trick, especially since they come in a few bright colors like yellow and aqua. The yellow option is on sale for the lowest price at just $11, and you’ll get six in the set. Best of all — they’re machine-washable, so you can keep reusing them all throughout the summer with each get together you have.

To buy: DII Checkered 6-Piece Napkin Set, $11 (originally $19) at amazon.com

Tablescape decor is often forgotten, but it shouldn’t be. There are a few simple ways to add a bit of character to the space, including pieces like table runners, and flickering LED candles. Another simple way to add some color is with small vases filled with flower buds.

These crystal vases have a bit of character to them thanks to the embossing, plus at just over 6-inches tall they’re big enough to fit a variety of options, but not so big that they’ll take up too much space or block guests’ view.

To buy: Zeershee Crystal Glass Vase, $10 at amazon.com

And lastly, you’ll want a set of these mesh food covers if you live in an area that can get buggy. Once summer hits, it’s truly tough to control pesky flies or mosquitoes, and there’s nothing worse than worrying about protecting all the food you’d spent time making.

Luckily these bestselling mesh food covers will save you from any fuss or worry. They come in a set of six, and at roughly 17-inches wide and 10-inches high each, you’ll be able to cover a variety of plates for protection. They have a mesh outer, and can collapse to save space when you’re not using them, too.

To buy: Simply Genius 6-Piece Mesh Food Covers Set, $14 at amazon.com

With summer kicking into high gear, now’s the time to pick up all the essentials. Shop even more pieces below, from colorful lightweight plates, to outdoor wine glasses, and cocktail shaker sets, or scan Amazon’s dining and serveware section for more inspiration.

To buy: Cambuy 6-Piece Wheat Straw Plate Set, $8 at amazon.com

To buy: Taza 2-Piece Outdoor Stemless Wine Glass Set, $13 at amazon.com

To buy: Flpyard Braided Farmhouse Table Runner, $13 at amazon.com

To buy: LiteViso Clear Geometric Vase, $10 at amazon.com

To buy: Homemory 12-Piece Flickering Flameless Candle Set, $9 (originally $17) at amazon.com

To buy: Moretoes 3-Piece Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Straw Set, $14 at amazon.com

To buy: Wphuaw 3-Piece Cocktail Shaker Bar Set, $14 (originally $17) at amazon.com