You Can Save Hundreds on Stylish Patio Furniture Right Now at Amazon—Here Are the 9 Best Deals

The official first day of summer is June 21, which isn’t so far away anymore. If you recently pulled the patio table and chairs out of the garage, it probably immediately became clear that this cobweb covered furniture could really use a refresh. Before your family starts spending their weekends in the backyard, and the neighborhood kids demand to use your pool, you need comfortable, durable furniture that can hold up against any weather. And right now is the perfect time to start redecorating, because Amazon is having a massive sale on outdoor furniture.

Amazon has outdoor dining tables and chairs, as well as full dining sets, on sale for as much as 56% off. If you’ve been planning to redecorate your patio or pool area, you’ll find furniture here that will look good in your space, and provide a comfortable place for your family and friends to lounge. Here are nine of the best deals happening now.

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture Deals

Amazon

To buy: Alaterre 3-Piece Eucalyptus Wood Dining Set, $309 (originally $700) at amazon.com

This sophisticated dining set comes with two cushioned chairs and a matching cocktail table. It’s perfect for setting out shared snacks and drinks on the deck or near the pool when you have friends over. The eucalyptus wood is weather-resistant so it can be used not just during summer, but on warm nights in spring and fall, too. And right now, it’s 56% off.

Amazon

To buy: Christopher Wood Acacia Wood Dining Table, $115 (originally $200) at amazon.com

Whether you want to enjoy more evenings dining al fresco or watching the sunset with a glass of wine, this acacia wood dining table is the perfect addition to your patio or deck. The table folds, so it’s easy to store or move to another part of your property. Measuring 27.5- by 43.5- by x 29.75-inches, the table is large enough to accommodate any type of outdoor meal you have, from a full dining spread to a more low-key simple cocktail party with drinks and snacks.

Amazon

To buy: Alaterre 3-Piece Acacia Wood Bistro Set, $168 (originally $380) at amazon.com

This versatile dining set is compact enough to fit on a balcony, but would also look good set up on a sunshine-filled lawn. Whether you like to relax and enjoy a peaceful cup of coffee in the morning, or a pitcher of ice tea in the evening while the kids play, this set of chairs with a small table between them is perfect for you. Both the table and chairs are made from durable, weather-resistant acacia wood.

But these are just a few of the stylish pieces of outdoor furniture available at steep discounts at Amazon right now. These dining sets, tables, and chairs will make your outdoor space look inviting and feel comfortable, transforming it into a place your whole family will be happy to spend the summer. Scroll through the rest of our list below for the best deals on patio furniture at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: Alaterre Wicker Cocktail Table, $98 (originally $180) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Safavieh 5-Piece Dining Set, $342 (originally $689) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Serwall Adirondack Chair, $136 (originally $210) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Alaterre Reclining Lounge Chair, $187 (originally $340) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Walker Edison 3-Piece Rocking Chair Set, $382 (originally $625) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Alaterre 3-Piece Wicker Dining Set, $489 (originally $970) at amazon.com

