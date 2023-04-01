Patio Furniture, Dining Sets, and Lounge Chairs Are Up to 82% Off on Amazon Right Now

Prices start at $8.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 1, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Patio Furniture Sale Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

Spring is here, which means the weather is about to turn warmer. Even though there’s still a chill in the air  you might be tempted to start sitting outside more and more, listening to the birds chirp and the flowers bloom — even if you still have to bring a sweater with you. To prepare for the days when the weather is warm enough to lounge on the patio with a glass of lemonade, you need to stock up on stylish, comfortable patio furniture. Lucky for you, Amazon is having a big sale on outdoor furniture right now, and prices start at just $8. 

As summer approaches, Amazon has put some of its most highly rated patio furniture on sale. There are patio tables, dining sets, and patio chairs, included in the discounts — and some of the pieces are as much as 85% off. You can even find deals on popular furniture brands like Highwild and Christopher Knight. Here are eight of our favorites.

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture Deals  

Christopher Knight Home Hermosa Acacia Wood Dining Set

Amazon

To buy: Christopher Knight Acacia Wood Dining Set, $407 (originally $659) at amazon.com

This elegant teak finish wood dining set comes with four chairs and a small table. It’s ideal for dinner parties with a small group of friends, or you can set it up by the pool for an easy spot to enjoy lunch between laps. The cushions are water resistant, so you don’t have to worry when your kids sit in them while wearing wet bathing suits. And right now, it’s over $200 off. 

Flash Furniture Nantucket 6 Piece Brown Patio Garden Set

Amazon

To buy: Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Set with Umbrella Table, $126 (originally $157) at amazon.com

If you have a smaller patio space, consider this charming umbrella table that comes with four simple folding chairs while it’s $700 off. Make a pitcher of cocktails for a small group of friends or family, and gather around the table for a relaxing afternoon outside. The umbrella provides protection from the elements, and the compact table still has room enough for a lunch spread. 

Highwild Hammock Chair

Amazon

To buy: Highwild Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing, $43 with coupon (originally $70)
amazon.com

Looking for a cozy place to enjoy some solo time outdoors? This Highwild rope swing chair is perfect for you. Anti-slip rings prevent the chair from sliding around on the steel spreader bar, and it's strong enough to support up to 500 pounds, so there’s no need to worry that it will collapse. The cushioned seat is the perfect place to enjoy a cup of tea and a novel on a warm summer night.

These are just a few of the classic and comfortable pieces of patio furniture you’ll want to lounge in as soon as the weather is warm enough. Scroll through the rest of our list below for the best deals on patio furniture at Amazon. 

Flash Furniture 23.5'' Square Tempered Glass Metal Table

Amazon

To buy: Flash Furniture 23.5-Inch Square Tempered Glass Metal Table, $35 (originally $42) at amazon.com

Grand Patio Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table

Amazon

To buy: Grand Patio Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table, $150 (originally $250) at amazon.com

Modway Convene Wicker Rattan Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge Chairs

Amazon

To buy: Set of 4 Modway Convene Wicker Rattan Chaise Lounge Chairs, $1,442 (originally 2,825) at amazon.com

Flash Furniture Charlestown Poly Resin Adirondack Chair

Amazon

To buy: Flash Furniture Charlestown Adirondack Chair, $276 (originally $1,510) at amazon.com

BONZER Outdoor Curtains

Amazon

To buy: Bonzer Waterproof Outdoor Curtains for Patio, $8 (originally $24) at amazon.com

CleverMade Tamarack Folding Table

Amazon

To buy: CleverMade Tamarack Folding Table, $50 (originally $70) at amazon.com

LOVE STORY 12' x 12' x 12' Triangle Sand Sun Shade Sail Canopy

Amazon

To buy: Love Story Triangle Sand Sun Shade, $20 (originally $46) at amazon.com

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

OYV Rubber Whisk Tout
If You Love Nonstick Cookware, You Need to Grab This $10 Silicone Whisk Set
14 Kitchen Essentials Iâm Telling My Sister to Buy for Her New Apartment
14 Kitchen Essentials I’m Telling My Sister to Buy for Her New Apartment
Reader-Loved Brand Sale/Deal Roundup: Lodge cast iron
Shop 13 of the Best Deals on Lodge Skillets, Dutch Ovens, Griddles and More, Starting at Just $13
Related Articles
Best Patio Chairs
The 12 Best Patio Chairs of 2023, According to Design Experts
The 12 Best Patio Tables Worth Buying in 2023
The 12 Best Patio Tables Worth Buying in 2023
Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture
The 12 Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture, According to Design Experts
Best Dining Chairs, According to Interior Designers
The 18 Best Dining Chairs for Every Style, According to Designers
Best Patio Table
10 Patio Dining Sets for an Outdoor Entertaining Upgrade
The Best Patio Umbrellas
The 10 Best Patio Umbrellas for Outdoor Entertaining
Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
13 Outdoor Kitchen Essentials to Use All Summer Long
Picnic Blanket and Tote Tout
Our Favorite Affordable Picnic Blanket Is Water-Resistant and Comfy to Sit On, Plus It's Up to 61% Off
Amazon Kitchen and Dining Room Furniture Deals Tout
Kitchen and Dining Room Furniture Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon's Outlet—Shop the 13 Best Deals
Home Soft Good One-Off: Comfortable kitchen Mat TOUT
This Comfortable and Easy-to-Clean Kitchen Mat Is Almost 75% Off at Amazon Right Now
Cheese board from Sweet Grass Dairy
The Best Mail-Order Food Gifts from Every State
Old Faithful Inn
The Coziest Restaurant in Every State
Best Pizza in America
The Best Pizza in Every State
Amazon Food Storage
Stasher Bags Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices We've Ever Seen Them