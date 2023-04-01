What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Patio Furniture, Dining Sets, and Lounge Chairs Are Up to 82% Off on Amazon Right Now Prices start at $8. By Elisabeth Sherman Elisabeth Sherman Instagram Twitter Website Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 1, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland Spring is here, which means the weather is about to turn warmer. Even though there’s still a chill in the air you might be tempted to start sitting outside more and more, listening to the birds chirp and the flowers bloom — even if you still have to bring a sweater with you. To prepare for the days when the weather is warm enough to lounge on the patio with a glass of lemonade, you need to stock up on stylish, comfortable patio furniture. Lucky for you, Amazon is having a big sale on outdoor furniture right now, and prices start at just $8. As summer approaches, Amazon has put some of its most highly rated patio furniture on sale. There are patio tables, dining sets, and patio chairs, included in the discounts — and some of the pieces are as much as 85% off. You can even find deals on popular furniture brands like Highwild and Christopher Knight. Here are eight of our favorites. The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture Deals Grand Patio Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table, $150 (originally $250) Flash Furniture 23.5-Inch Square Tempered Glass Metal Table, $35 (originally $42) Flash Furniture Charlestown Adirondack Chair, $276 (originally $1,510) Christopher Knight Home Hermosa Acacia Wood Dining Set, $407 (originally $659) Highwild Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing, $43 with coupon (originally $70) Bonzer Waterproof Outdoor Curtains for Patio, $8 (originally $24) Set of 4 Modway Convene Wicker Rattan Chaise Lounge Chairs, $1442 (originally 2,825) CleverMade Tamarack Folding Table, $50 (originally $70) Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Set with Umbrella Table, $126 (originally $157) Love Story Triangle Sand Sun Shade, $20 (originally $46) Amazon To buy: Christopher Knight Acacia Wood Dining Set, $407 (originally $659) at amazon.com This elegant teak finish wood dining set comes with four chairs and a small table. It’s ideal for dinner parties with a small group of friends, or you can set it up by the pool for an easy spot to enjoy lunch between laps. The cushions are water resistant, so you don’t have to worry when your kids sit in them while wearing wet bathing suits. And right now, it’s over $200 off. Amazon To buy: Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Set with Umbrella Table, $126 (originally $157) at amazon.com If you have a smaller patio space, consider this charming umbrella table that comes with four simple folding chairs while it’s $700 off. Make a pitcher of cocktails for a small group of friends or family, and gather around the table for a relaxing afternoon outside. The umbrella provides protection from the elements, and the compact table still has room enough for a lunch spread. Amazon To buy: Highwild Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing, $43 with coupon (originally $70)amazon.com Looking for a cozy place to enjoy some solo time outdoors? This Highwild rope swing chair is perfect for you. Anti-slip rings prevent the chair from sliding around on the steel spreader bar, and it's strong enough to support up to 500 pounds, so there’s no need to worry that it will collapse. The cushioned seat is the perfect place to enjoy a cup of tea and a novel on a warm summer night. These are just a few of the classic and comfortable pieces of patio furniture you’ll want to lounge in as soon as the weather is warm enough. Scroll through the rest of our list below for the best deals on patio furniture at Amazon. Amazon To buy: Flash Furniture 23.5-Inch Square Tempered Glass Metal Table, $35 (originally $42) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Grand Patio Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table, $150 (originally $250) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Set of 4 Modway Convene Wicker Rattan Chaise Lounge Chairs, $1,442 (originally 2,825) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Flash Furniture Charlestown Adirondack Chair, $276 (originally $1,510) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Bonzer Waterproof Outdoor Curtains for Patio, $8 (originally $24) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: CleverMade Tamarack Folding Table, $50 (originally $70) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Love Story Triangle Sand Sun Shade, $20 (originally $46) at amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 