Amazon Dropped Shockingly Good Deals on Patio Heaters Before Temperatures Go Back Up—Here's What to Get

Score deals up to 45% off.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Outdoor Heaters Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

Mentally, a lot of us are already at the beach, ready to grill, and bask in the sun. Reality says otherwise, though. Despite spring's arrival, there's still an unwanted chill in the air. But, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the outdoors now. 

Enter the outdoor heater — a truly great way to cook and dine al fresco without the bitter daytime or nighttime chill. And, it turns out that Amazon quietly discounted a ton of propane-powered options just in time for this temperamental time of year. That means you can grab any one of these heaters on sale up to 45% off to host a springtime dinner party, or to simply get your daily boost of sunshine without freezing. And don’t forget to grab a propane tank from your gas station. 

Best Amazon Outdoor Heater Deals 

If you’re not quite sure where to start, size might just be a good deciding factor. For larger spaces that could use a bit more heating, grab a taller outdoor heater. Their height can help cover a larger surface, plus you’ll have the space to pop it anywhere you need to. These two Hiland options will be your best bet, since one is 87-inches tall and the other is 91-inches tall

Hiland-HLDS01-CGT-Tall Patio Heater

Amazon

To buy: Hiland Tall Patio Heater, $210 (originally $299) at amazon.com

This simple hammered-bronze model from Hiland reaches up to 87-inches, and has a classic mushroom-cap design.. It’ll distribute heat evenly across roughly 20-square-feet, and with a 20-pound propane tank, it can last up to 10 hours, according to the brand. There’s a small table attached halfway up the heater's pole to pop a drink or snack onto if you want to stand under it for extra warmth making this the perfect choice for cocktail hour. The temperature can also be adjusted with the dial depending on if it’s a cooler or warmer night. And, for when you want to move it around as you move around your space, the wheels make it easy to do so. 

“These are a must have for outdoors. The price on this unit was great compared to big box stores. If you don't have one of these and you enjoy outside entertainment then you don't know what you're missing.” one shopper wrote about their heater

Hiland HLDSO1-WGTHG Pyramid Glass Tube Propane Patio Heater

Amazon

To buy: Hiland Pyramid Patio Heater with Wheels, $249 (originally $449) at amazon.com

For an extra bit of ambiance, this 45% off tall pyramid-shaped model does the trick. The heating elements are visible, showing a flame behind protected glass panels. It’s perfect if you love to lounge outside at night or host parties. “Looks beautiful. Puts out a decent amount of heat and the propane tank lasts longer than expected. So pleased with this purchase,” a reviewer wrote about it. Shoppers love how much the look of it adds to their space. 

With a 20-pound propane tank, you’ll also be able to keep it going for 8- to 10-hours and it’ll cover around 10-square-feet in warm air, according to the brand. And adjusting the temperature is a breeze with a built-in dial. 

BALI OUTDOORS Portable Patio Heater

Amazon

To buy: Bali Outdoors Portable Patio Heater, $99 (originally $110) at amazon.com

If you’re not in the market for those big, tall heaters, there are a few on sale that have sleeker designs. This discounted Bali heater has a very similar design to the first Hiland model, just with a shorter height at 34-inches. 

Place it on top of a table to heat up your lounge space for a few hours. You’ll need a smaller 1-pound propane tank to fire it up, and at just 14-pounds it’s pretty easy to move just about anywhere. 

Cuisinart COH-500 Portable Tabletop Patio 11,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Heater

Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart Portable Tabletop Patio Heater, $117 (originally $130) at amazon.com

The Cuisinart heater is extra petite at 25-inches tall. It uses a 1-pound propane tank, and despite its small size, you still control the heat in this from low, to medium, to high for a customized temperature. 

Since it’s lightweight and designed to sit on your tabletop, there’s a safety switch that automatically turns the heater off if it knocks over. If you need to use it for more than a few hours, it can connect to a 10-pound propane tank as well. 

One user who drinks their morning coffee outside everyday said it kept them warm even in 34-degree weather. Others call out that it’s perfect for keeping everyone warm during the early spring chill. 

Original 540-Degree 45,000 BTU Tank Top Radiant Propane Heater

Amazon

To buy: Mr. Heater Original 540-Degree Radiant Propane Heater, $76 (originally $139) at amazon.com 

And, for the simplest heater that’s ideal to take around with you — grab this Mr. Heater model while it’s 45% off. While it’s not super sleek like the others, it’s ease of use and unique swivel head design make it well worth grabbing. 

It attaches right to any size propane tank, which can be anywhere from 20- to 100-pounds depending on how long you need it for, and the heat can be controlled with three settings. Move the top around to radiate heat wherever you need it most. It’s great for camping or outdoor activities since it’s not heavy,but you can also just pop it in your backyard and easily store it once summer rolls along.

Regardless of which model you choose, these patio heaters are sure to add a bit of warmth on those chilly spring days and early summer nights. Grab them on sale now up to 45% off and enjoy some fresh air. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Top-Rated Products Roundup: Amazon Cleaning
This Is the One Thing You Need to Clean Your Cast Iron Pan
REI Sale Tout
I’ve Been Camping for Over 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Deals Worth Getting from REI’s Outlet Section
YouCopia FreezeUp Freezer Food Block Maker, 2 Cup, 2-Pack
This 5-Piece Mixing Bowl Set Has a Space-Saving Design, and It's Just $16 Right Now
Related Articles
Best Patio Heaters
The 6 Best Patio Heaters for Outdoor Entertaining, According to Our Tests
Weekend Deal Roundup: Best Kitchen Outlet Deals Tout
11 of the Best Deals from Amazon’s Kitchen Outlet, with Steep Discounts Up to 65% Off
Amazon Kitchen and Dining Room Furniture Deals Tout
Kitchen and Dining Room Furniture Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon's Outlet—Shop the 13 Best Deals
REI Sale Tout
I’ve Been Camping for Over 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Deals Worth Getting from REI’s Outlet Section
Amazon Weekend Sale Items Tout
Amazon Is Taking Up to 80% Off Top Brands Like All-Clad, Vitamix, Staub, and More This Weekend—Here’s What to Shop
Cuisinart CCG190RB Inch BBQ, 14" x 14" x 15", Portable Charcoal Grill Tout
Shoppers Call Amazon’s Bestselling Grill ‘Perfect,’ and Now’s Your Chance to Get It for Just $22
Air fryer Roundup (Philips, Instant, etc.) Tout
Don’t Wait: These 6 Top-Rated Air Fryers Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
kitchen scales roundup tout
Kitchen Scales Are Dominating Amazon’s Bestsellers List, and You Can Grab Your Own for Just $7
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 TOUT
Solo Stove’s Smokeless Fire Pit Will Instantly Upgrade Your Outdoor Space, and It’s $140 Off
Best Smokeless Fire Pits for 2023
The Best Smokeless Fire Pits to Upgrade Your Patio
Best Soft Coolers
We Found the 8 Best Soft Coolers Worth Buying in 2023
best smokers
The Best Smokers, According to Chefs and Pitmasters
Best Gas Grills Under $250
The 8 Best Gas Grills Under $250 for 2023
The Best Fire Pits for 2022
The 8 Best Fire Pits for Heating, Cooking, and Ambience
The Best Patio Umbrellas
The 10 Best Patio Umbrellas for Outdoor Entertaining
Best Pizza Ovens
The 7 Best Pizza Ovens for 2023, Tested and Reviewed