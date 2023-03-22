What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Amazon Dropped Shockingly Good Deals on Patio Heaters Before Temperatures Go Back Up—Here's What to Get Score deals up to 45% off. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 22, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland Mentally, a lot of us are already at the beach, ready to grill, and bask in the sun. Reality says otherwise, though. Despite spring's arrival, there's still an unwanted chill in the air. But, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the outdoors now. Enter the outdoor heater — a truly great way to cook and dine al fresco without the bitter daytime or nighttime chill. And, it turns out that Amazon quietly discounted a ton of propane-powered options just in time for this temperamental time of year. That means you can grab any one of these heaters on sale up to 45% off to host a springtime dinner party, or to simply get your daily boost of sunshine without freezing. And don’t forget to grab a propane tank from your gas station. Best Amazon Outdoor Heater Deals Hiland Tall Patio Heater, $210 (originally $299) Mr. Heater Original 540-Degree Radiant Propane Heater, $76 (originally $139) Bali Outdoors Portable Patio Heater, $99 (originally $110) Hiland Pyramid Patio Heater with Wheels, $249 (originally $449) Cuisinart Portable Tabletop Patio Heater, $117 (originally $130) If you’re not quite sure where to start, size might just be a good deciding factor. For larger spaces that could use a bit more heating, grab a taller outdoor heater. Their height can help cover a larger surface, plus you’ll have the space to pop it anywhere you need to. These two Hiland options will be your best bet, since one is 87-inches tall and the other is 91-inches tall. Amazon To buy: Hiland Tall Patio Heater, $210 (originally $299) at amazon.com This simple hammered-bronze model from Hiland reaches up to 87-inches, and has a classic mushroom-cap design.. It’ll distribute heat evenly across roughly 20-square-feet, and with a 20-pound propane tank, it can last up to 10 hours, according to the brand. There’s a small table attached halfway up the heater's pole to pop a drink or snack onto if you want to stand under it for extra warmth making this the perfect choice for cocktail hour. The temperature can also be adjusted with the dial depending on if it’s a cooler or warmer night. And, for when you want to move it around as you move around your space, the wheels make it easy to do so. “These are a must have for outdoors. The price on this unit was great compared to big box stores. If you don't have one of these and you enjoy outside entertainment then you don't know what you're missing.” one shopper wrote about their heater. Amazon To buy: Hiland Pyramid Patio Heater with Wheels, $249 (originally $449) at amazon.com For an extra bit of ambiance, this 45% off tall pyramid-shaped model does the trick. The heating elements are visible, showing a flame behind protected glass panels. It’s perfect if you love to lounge outside at night or host parties. “Looks beautiful. Puts out a decent amount of heat and the propane tank lasts longer than expected. So pleased with this purchase,” a reviewer wrote about it. Shoppers love how much the look of it adds to their space. With a 20-pound propane tank, you’ll also be able to keep it going for 8- to 10-hours and it’ll cover around 10-square-feet in warm air, according to the brand. And adjusting the temperature is a breeze with a built-in dial. Amazon To buy: Bali Outdoors Portable Patio Heater, $99 (originally $110) at amazon.com If you’re not in the market for those big, tall heaters, there are a few on sale that have sleeker designs. This discounted Bali heater has a very similar design to the first Hiland model, just with a shorter height at 34-inches. Place it on top of a table to heat up your lounge space for a few hours. You’ll need a smaller 1-pound propane tank to fire it up, and at just 14-pounds it’s pretty easy to move just about anywhere. Amazon To buy: Cuisinart Portable Tabletop Patio Heater, $117 (originally $130) at amazon.com The Cuisinart heater is extra petite at 25-inches tall. It uses a 1-pound propane tank, and despite its small size, you still control the heat in this from low, to medium, to high for a customized temperature. Since it’s lightweight and designed to sit on your tabletop, there’s a safety switch that automatically turns the heater off if it knocks over. If you need to use it for more than a few hours, it can connect to a 10-pound propane tank as well. One user who drinks their morning coffee outside everyday said it kept them warm even in 34-degree weather. Others call out that it’s perfect for keeping everyone warm during the early spring chill. Amazon To buy: Mr. Heater Original 540-Degree Radiant Propane Heater, $76 (originally $139) at amazon.com And, for the simplest heater that’s ideal to take around with you — grab this Mr. Heater model while it’s 45% off. While it’s not super sleek like the others, it’s ease of use and unique swivel head design make it well worth grabbing. It attaches right to any size propane tank, which can be anywhere from 20- to 100-pounds depending on how long you need it for, and the heat can be controlled with three settings. Move the top around to radiate heat wherever you need it most. It’s great for camping or outdoor activities since it’s not heavy,but you can also just pop it in your backyard and easily store it once summer rolls along. Regardless of which model you choose, these patio heaters are sure to add a bit of warmth on those chilly spring days and early summer nights. Grab them on sale now up to 45% off and enjoy some fresh air. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! 