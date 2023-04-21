Grab the Grill of Your Dreams and More Grilling Tools at Up to 67% Off During Target’s Outdoor Cooking Sale

In my neighborhood, I always know that warmer weather has arrived when I’m taking a walk and the air just smells like charcoal. I can't help but feel so much excitement and nostalgia at the first whiff of a charcoal grill — and then I start to crave a burger.

If this summer you’re ready to outfit your backyard with the grill of your dreams, you’re in luck: Target is having a massive sale on all the tools you need to cook outdoors this summer. Whether you live in a small or big space, if you’re looking for a portable grill, or cookware that you can take on camping trips, there’s something here for everyone. Below, shop 9 our favorite products from Target’s outdoor cooking department.

The Best Outdoor Grilling Deals at Target

Grill Boss Gas Grill

This propane gas grill features three burners, so you have space to grill two types of meat and vegetable sides at the same time. Grill chicken breasts or sear steaks for a weeknight dinner with the family, or use the grill’s full 25 burger capacity at a cookout or birthday party. Shelves on the sides house condiments and seasonings, and provide places to put your plates, cutting board, and tongs. This grill also features an easy-to-use push-and-turn ignition and rolls smoothly on two wheels.

Costway Foldable Outdoor Griddle Station

This versatile grill features a removable griddle plate so that you can prepare a variety of breakfast dishes like bacon and eggs, while the grill net underneath has ample space to cook skewers, burgers, corn on the cob, and more. The four individual burners on this grill are controlled by separate knobs with four settings on the control panel, allowing you to keep some of your food warm, while the rest is still cooking.

The grill comes with a removable cutting board where you can rest meat as you continue to cook vegetable sides, and a grease catch pan and oil waste cup for easy clean up. It rolls on four wheels, which makes maneuvering it out of the garage a breeze.

Napoleon Compact Portable Gas Grill

This portable gas grill is the ideal if you’ve been looking for one you can take to a tailgate or on a camping trip. It’s lightweight, and heats up quickly thanks to using propane for fuel. It’s also perfect for people who don’t have extra storage or backyards that will accommodate larger grills, since this space-saver is compact, measuring in at 12.5- by 22.5- by 23-inches.

6-Piece Berghoff Stainless Steel Barbecue Set

If you’re planning to host a backyard barbecue this summer, you’re going to need a few tools to go along with your grill. This six piece set comes with a basting brush which makes it easy to spread barbecue sauce on your meats as they cook, a meat fork, slotted turner (an essential tool if you plan to cook burgers), and a pair of tongs. These tools are made from stainless steel, a durable material that is also easy to wipe clean. Lightweight hollow handles make them easy to lift and carry. The whole set comes in a sturdy aluminum case, so you can keep all your tools in one place and easily transport them from the backyard to the park or your campsite.

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven

This outdoor pizza oven features a 12-inch pizza stone and can reach temperatures of 662°F. The oven not only bakes pizzas, but can be used to roast meat and fish. And takes as little as three minutes to preheat. The exterior thermometer lets users monitor the oven’s temperature, and they can adjust the fire and smoke opening and closing the chimney. A handle on the outside makes it easy to push into your backyard. It also comes with a waterproof cover, ash collector, and a mesh shelf for storing wood.

Electric Teppanyaki Table Top Grill

This electric griddle features a nonstick surface which makes it both easy to release food and wipe clean. The spacious 35- by 9-inch surface can cook meat, vegetables, and fish at the same time. There are five temperature settings you can control with the attached thermometer for exact and even heating. Handles on either side of the griddle make it easy transport even when it's turned on, while the anti-slip feet provide stability. You can take it on the go, as long as there’s a power outlet nearby, and it comes with six spatulas and two metal egg rings.

4-Piece Bruntmor Cast Iron Cooking Set

If you are taking a road or camping trip in a car or RV this summer, consider bringing along this sturdy cast iron cookware set, which includes a skillet and Dutch oven. Of course, the pieces can be used indoors too, but cast iron is ideal for cooking over an open fire or a grill. Cooking steaks in cast iron placed on top of a grill will ensure a perfect sear,and produces juicer burgers with a satisfying crust. You can even char zucchini and asparagus on the road using this cooking method.

Costway Infrared Steak Grill

This Costway vertical grill uses a single burner to cook one steak at a time — but that doesn't mean it’s slow. It uses infrared heat to reach 1500℉ and can cook meat, salmon, or burgers in just five minutes.. Measuring at just 23.5- by 9.5- by 17-inches, this compact grill is also lightweight, making it ideal to take to the park for a cookout or just out to your backyard for casual weeknight grilling. The removable oil and cooking trays are dishwasher-safe for easy clean up.

Napoleon Wireless Grill Thermometer

Cooking meat requires measuring temperatures precisely. This thermometer does the job, with some extra features: It’s Bluetooth compatible, and allows you to control it remotely from your phone, for ease of use. The base is magnetic, making it difficult to lose track of. The downloadable accompanying app sends you alerts when your meat has reached your designed temperature, and allows you to set custom temperatures ahead of time. It comes with two probes already attached, but can accommodate up to six.

