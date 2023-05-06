The New Always Pan That I Can’t Enough of Is a Steal During Our Place’s Massive Spring Sale

Shop deals over $150 off.

By
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

our place sale tout
Photo:

Our Place

Our Place is well-loved for a reason. The brand's pieces blend aesthetics with functionality. I use the Always Pan (now the 2.0 version) on a daily, if not weekly, basis, and sometimes I find myself just staring at its design.

So, when a rare sale comes around for the brand it's tough for me to resist adding another piece to my home. And thanks to its massive site-wide Spring Sale that started this week, everything I've had my eye on feels just a little bit more within reach. 

Shop some of Our Place’s best, most popular items below on sale through May 15, from cookware, to tableware, and kitchen tools up to $160 off.

Best Our Place Spring Sale Deals 

Our Place is known for its multifunctional cookware, and no piece takes it as far as the Always Pan. And, now that it’s gotten an upgrade to a 2.0 design, it’s even more useful. Touted as the original 8-in-1 pan, it can now replace up to 10 pieces of cookware, according to the brand. 

Its hallmark designs that can still be found in the 2.0 are its nonstick coating, handy 10.5-inch diameter, domed lid, and the fact that it includes a steamer basket and wooden spatula. Now, it’s also oven-safe up to 450℉. It’s also made with a newly trademarked, first-of-its-kind nonstick coating that lasts even longer.. Food has been sliding right out of the new pan for me, and the fact that it’s now oven safe makes it easier for me to cook on weeknights. Now’s the time to grab it, since every color, like sage green and lavender purple, is on sale for $115. 

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Always Pan 2.0, $115 (originally $150) at fromourplace.com

If you’re already a huge fan of the brand’s cookware, you can score a more complete collection in different matching sets on sale. They even have an entire collection of their whole classic cookware lineup, including the newly revamped Always Pan, the Perfect Pot, along with the Mini Always Pan and the Mini Perfect Pot

With all of those pieces combined, you’ll have a cookware set stocked with everything you need, whether you’re cooking up eggs for breakfast, sautéing fish (my favorite way to use the Always Pan), bubbling up sauces, or baking stews. 

OUR PLACE Cookware Set

Our Place

To buy: Our Place 4-Piece Cookware Set, $395 (originally $555) at fromourplace.com

Among the brand’s cookware pieces, you’ll also be able to score accessories on sale. These include anything from steamer baskets, newly launched trivets, and grill presses, to what I have my eye on: the Egg Poacher

Egg Poacher

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Egg Poacher, $36 (originally $45) at fromourplace.com

This nifty insert goes right into the Always Pan, plus I love that you can grab it in the same color as the pan. It has a nylon platter that houses four silicone cups to pop eggs into. The cups are removable, making it easy to grab and remove each jammy egg. 

I love poached eggs for breakfast, and atop grain bowls for dinner, in  soups, or even over a bed of pasta. This makes cooking them way simpler, plus I can cook poach multiple eggs at a time without worrying I’m going to break one as I take them out. 

Midi Bowls

Our Place

To buy: Our Place 4-Piece Midi Bowl Set, $48 (originally $60) at fromourplace.com

Another Our Place piece I’ve had my eye on is actually from the tableware collection. The Midi Bowl Set is yet another pasta bowl I am yearning to add to my collection. After all, you can’t have enough of the dishware hybrid.

 In my opinion, the midi bowls have the perfect shape. They’re not too wide or deep, and you can put anything in them like pasta, soups, grain bowls, salads, and even sundaes or other desserts. They come in four different colors, and in a set of four for just $48. 

Our Place Starter Set

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Starter 12-Piece Tableware Set, $120 (originally $260) at fromourplace.com

Another great option to score on sale is one of the tableware sets. The Starter Set is a popular one, since it has three sets of popular dinnerware pieces like the Full Plates, Midi Plates, and the Demi Bowls, which are perfect for cereals, oatmeal, and soups. 

There are a whole lot more pieces on sale from the brand worth checking out, since the entire site will be discounted until next week. Shop even more deals below or surf the site — but don’t wait too long. Grab any items you’re after now before they sell out. 

Our Place Perfect Pot

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Perfect Pot, $132 (originally $165) at fromourplace.com

OurPlace Cast Iron Always Pan

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan, $124 (originally $155) at fromourplace.com

Our Place Full Plates

Our Place

To buy: Our Place 4-Piece Full Plate Set, $48 (originally $60) at fromourplace.com

OUR PLACE Daily Board

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Daily Board Cutting Board, $32 (originally $40) at fromourplace.com

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo, $180 (originally $240) at fromourplace.com

Our Place Oven Pan

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Oven Pan, $100 (originally $125) at fromourplace.com

Our Place Knife Trio

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Knife Trio, $127 (originally $170) at fromourplace.com

Single Spruce Steamers

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Spruce Steamer, $24 (originally $30) at fromourplace.com

Our place Night + Day Glasses

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Night and Day 4-Piece Glass Set, $38 (originally $50) at fromourplace.com

