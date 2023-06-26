Selena Gomez and Our Place Just Launched a Brand New Collection—Here's What to Grab Before It Sells Out

Our Place makes two of the most Internet-famous pieces of cookware: the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot. And as if that weren’t enough, the brand just launched its first appliance, the Wonder Oven. We already love many of Our Place’s products, from its cast iron Dutch oven, to the versatile bakeware set, but now there’s even more to love about the brand. Our Place just released its latest collaboration with Selena Gomez — and the new colors are beautiful.

The first Selena Gomez collaboration launched last year, when the cookware brand released two limited-edition colors of the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot called azul and rosa (which are, unfortunately, no longer available). But right now, both are back and included in the Summer Collection, which also comes in two more new colors: tierra and cielo, all in the brand’s signature matte style.

Always Pan 2.0

Our Place

To buy: $150 at ourplace.com

There’s more to the Summer Collection than just two new colors, though. As part of the launch, the Always Pan 2.0, Mini Always Pan, and Mini Perfect Pot will now be outfitted with what the brand calls Thermakind, a toxin-free nonstick coating that extends the lifespan of Our Place cookware.

Not only does this cookware perform well and look beautiful, part of its price tag goes toward a good cause: As was true with the initial collaboration, 10% of the profits from this collection will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund, which donates resources to mental health services for youths.

Perfect Pot

Our Place

To buy: $165 at ourplace.com

And if you’re not convinced about Gomez’s cooking chops, listen to this: The singer and current star of Only Murders in the Building actually has a surprising side-hustle as a home cook. In fact, her HBO Max show Selena + Chef, in which she invites celebrity chefs into her kitchen including Gordon Ramsay and Rachael Ray, has been running for four seasons.

Starting today, June 23, the new colorways will only be available for a limited time — and it’s not just the Always Pan and Perfect Pot that are included. The mini versions of each one, as well as an oven pan, are also included in the Summer Collection— and the entire four-piece Summer Collection cookware set is 28% off right now. Scroll down to see the rest of the new pieces, and you click here to buy the full Summer Collection.

Cookware set

Our Place

To buy: $395 (originally $555) at ourplace.com

Mini Always Pan

Our Place

To buy: $120 at ourplace.com

Mini Perfect Pot

Our Place

To buy: $130 at ourplace.com

Oven Pan

Our Place

To buy: $125 at ourplace.com

