Our Place Just Expanded Their Traditionware Line with a Lunar New Year-Inspired Launch

It’s officially time to prepare for this year’s Lunar New Year, a celebration devoted to honoring the Chinese lunisolar calendar. And this year, people across the globe will be ringing in the Year of the Rabbit and the beginning of the Spring Festival starting on Sunday, January 22, rolling all the way into Sunday, February 5.

Soon enough those who celebrate will find fittingly curated decorations, skies full of fireworks and firecrackers, exciting parades, dragon dances, lantern shows, red envelope exchanges, and of course, a dinner to ring in what’s to come in the new year.

RELATED: These Are the Best Kitchen Items Our Shopping Editors Bought All Year

And, if you’ve got the honor of hosting this year, the buzzed-about brand Our Place launched a collection inspired by the Lunar New Year, featuring their signature pot and pan in a firecracker red — an important color in Lunar New Year traditions — as well as a steamer and bowl set. The Year of the Rabbit Collection launch is a continuation of their ‘Traditionware’ line, which aims to pay homage to the meals, celebrations, and events many of us hold closely to our hearts.

You can shop the thoughtfully-inspired Lunar New Year pieces below, but don’t wait too long to grab anything you’ve got your eye on, since it's limited-edition and bound to go quickly.

Our Place Lunar New Year Collection

Because red symbolizes luck and blessings, it’s only fitting for Our Place to release their pans that are splashed with a fiery version of the color.

You can grab the internet-loved Always Pan in the new shade. Its hallmark design was created to replace eight different pieces in the kitchen: your fry and sauté pan, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, skillet, steamer, spatula, and even your spoon rest. It’s made with a versatile 10-inch diameter, an aluminum body with a smooth ceramic nonstick coating that ensures anything slides right off (and is nontoxic), plus tools that are designed perfectly for it.

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Always Plan, Firecracker, $145 at fromourplace.com

You’ll get a flat stainless steel steamer that nestles into the bottom of the pan perfectly, a wooden spoon and spatula hybrid that lays securely along the handle as a spoon rest, plus a perfectly domed lid. It works on every stovetop too, so no need to worry about compatibility.

Our Place also released their Perfect Pot in the bright red shade, which is the first time they’ve ever released it in this colorway. Similar to the Always Pan, this pot was designed to clear your cluttered cookware collection and make easy work of cooking. It’ll act just like your Dutch oven, saucepot and stockpot — plus you can use it to steam, crisp, roast, and strain. It comes with a wooden spoon, a roasting rack, a locking lid and it even has a pouring spout. It’s also oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Perfect Pot, Firecracker, $165 at fromourplace.com

You’ll also be able to grab a few more pieces to help aid in whatever you might be cooking up for your Lunar New Year dinner. The rice bowl set was designed by the artist Vanilla Chi and each set is hand glazed.

It features a rabbit-inspired pattern adorned with flora in lustful shades of blue, red, white, and green. The bowls themselves are a soft pink, plus you’ll get four sets of chopsticks with splashes of color on the ends, and red chopstick holders to match.

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Rice Bowl Set, $65 at fromourplace.com

Included in the launch is the brand’s Spruce Steamer add-on. The basket, made with spruce walls and a bamboo base, fits perfectly into the Always Pan.. You can cover it up with the lid to cook up just about anything you’d need, from vegetables to fish. You’ll also get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper liners to help aid the cooking process.

If any of the pieces from Our Place’s the Year of the Rabbit Collection grabbed your attention, it’s best to snap it up now since many of them are limited-edition and won’t last long.

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Spruce Steamer, $30 at fromourplace.com