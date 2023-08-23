I Use Our Place’s Do-It-All Pan Every Day, and It’s Already on Sale Ahead of Labor Day

If there's one cookware brand that equally blends aesthetics with functionality, it's Our Place. That's what drew me to its original Always Pan two years ago (as well as test the relaunched version this spring). Though I use the pan every day, I'd be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the fact that the pieces are an investment.

Our Place occasionally throws a savings event where you can save on whatever piece might be ranking on your kitchen wish list, and one that comes around each year is its blowout Goodbye Summer Sale. Happening right now, you can score deals up to 40% off its popular pieces, from my favorite Always Pan 2.0 and cookware sets to functional wooden cutting boards. Shop the 10 best deals below before the sale ends September 6.

Best Our Place Goodbye Summer Sale Deals

Always Pan 2.0

Our Place

I’ll start with my most-used cookware piece from the brand. I owned and purchased the original pan myself, but after testing a sample of the 2.0 update, it proved its value even more. It’s made with an updated ceramic nonstick coating that easily releases eggs, fish, and even cheeses, plus it was designed to last even longer. It’s also now oven-safe up to 450℉, which has been a huge game-changer for me, since I no longer have to fuss with multiple pans to cook a meal. Since it comes with a steamer and a lid, I pretty much use it every day, for sauteing tofu, steaming vegetables, tossing pasta dishes together, and plenty of other meals. In addition to discounted colors like char, spice, or sage, the mini version of the pan on sale too.

Home Cook Duo

Our Place

If you’re looking to grab an even more versatile set, the Home Cook Duo includes the Always Pan 2.0, along with the Perfect Pot — a big ceramic nonstick pot that can also go from stovetop to the oven with ease. It looks and works just like the Always Pan, but is perfect for making soups, stews, and other higher-volume dishes. It comes with a lid with a built-in strainer, plus a wooden spoon. Paired with the Always Pan, you can make virtually any dish in your recipe repertoire.

4-Piece Cookware Set

Our Place

This cookware set is a whopping 40% off, and has everything you need for a fully stacked Our Place kitchen. It includes four of the brand's popular cookware pieces, including the Always Pan 2.0, the Mini Always Pan 2.0, the Perfect Pot, and the Mini Perfect Pot 2.0. With both standard 10.5-inch sizes, the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot are ideal for everyday batch recipes. The minis — both 8.5 inches in diameter — are an excellent size for one-person meals and smaller kitchen jobs, like warming up sauce or toasting some nuts for a salad. All are made with the brand’s signature ceramic nonstick coating, and you’ll still get all of the accessories that come with each pan on its own, including wooden spoons, lids, and the stainless steel steamer with the Always Pan.

Cast Iron Always Pan

Our Place

The Cast Iron Always Pan is another Our Place staple. It’s made with a cast iron interior (as opposed to the ceramic pan’s aluminum center), which is known for holding heat at much higher temperatures. The pan still comes with an enameled coating to help keep foods from sticking too much. It’s a great choice if you love to cook at high heats, whether searing fish, other proteins, vegetables, or even baking up biscuits, since the cast iron material can stand up to it. You’ll get the pan, along with a glass lid, two silicone hot grips, and a wooden spoon.

Oven Pan

Our Place

Our Place also makes bakeware that’s ideal for your nightly batch of freezer cookies, or maybe a one-pan meal for a quick dinner. The oven pan is less thay $100 right now on sale. It’s roughly 21- by- 12- by- 2-inches in diameter, so it’s a versatile size for a variety of dishes. Use it in the oven up to 450℉ like the brand’s other ceramic nonstick pieces, or use it on the stovetop too, since it also works as a double-burner griddle. It has a sleek design that matches the colors of the other cookware pieces. You can shop the pan alone, or grab the set including other bakeware dishes on sale too.

Knife Trio

Our Place

For a very simple, pared down knife set that includes all the basics you need, this trio will do the trick. It includes a paring knife, which is perfect for smaller tasks like trimming and peeling fruit, as well as a chef’s knife for all-purpose chopping and slicing, and a large serrated bread knife for cutting through fresh loaves, big fruits, and more. They’re each made with German stainless steel for a durable, strong blade. They come with safety covers for storage which makes for a slim, space-saving design, so they’re the perfect option if you’re tight on space and want to pop essentials in your drawer for easy prepping.

Walnut Cutting Board

Our Place

Everyone needs a cutting board, and this wooden one is chic enough to double as a serving board too. It’s made from a rich, deep walnut wood with tons of light-toned grains to add a bit of character. On one side, you’ll get a divot at the top to hold any juices for easy draining. Use the same side or flip it over to serve up cheese platters, desserts, or appetizers. It’s 17 inches in length and 12 inches in width, so it’ll be big enough to chop up big fruits, but not so big that it’s heavy or clunky to store.

12-Piece Tabletop Set

Our Place

There are a variety of tableware sets on sale, from bowls and plate sets, to this perfect starter tabletop set that’s 25% off. Included are four main plates that have a slight lip to keep foods in place, plus they stack with ease. You’ll also get four side bowls to hold fruit, rice, desserts — anything you can dream up. Paired with the lightweight and stackable drinking glasses, it’s a set worth grabbing. You can select each piece in a different color to mix and match, aside from the side bowls.

Cast Iron Perfect Pot

Our Place

This is another Our Place item I love. Though I don’t pull it out as often as my Always Pan, it’s my go-to for big batches of tomato sauces, fruit butters, soups, and stews. Similar to other popular Dutch ovens on the market, it has a cast iron interior with an enameled coating for nonstick cooking. It also means it’s easier to maintain, since you don’t need to worry about seasoning it. I love the way it browns and bubbles my favorite recipes, and that it can go right into the oven too, up to 500℉. Its exterior is a shiny finish that matches perfectly to the other Our Place pieces, so it fits right in with my sage Always Pan. You’ll get a tight-fitting lid, two silicone hot grips for the pot handles, plus a wooden spoon, all at a discounted price.

Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan

Our Place

And, in Our Place fashion, a cute little Cast Iron Always Pan is on sale for just $45. Instead of the original 10.5-inch diameter, this version is just 6.5 inches, so it’s ideal for single serving meals, side dishes, or toasting nuts, seeds, or spices. It has all of the same hallmarks of the bigger version, since it has an enameled cast iron coating, plus it’s oven-safe up to 500℉, and comes in six equally stunning shades. It’s a great pan to add to your cookware repertoire, since its smaller size makes it easy to grab.

