I Instantly Became More Organized Thanks to Our Place’s 8-in-1 Pan, and It’s on Sale for the New Year

It’s popular for a reason.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 28, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Always Pan
Photo:

our place

When I was growing up, my family had a low-to-the-ground cabinet that was fitted with two pull out shelves. They were stacked with every pot and pan we owned, and, quite honestly, the journey of trying to find the single piece of cookware could only be compared to the time I tried to find my friend in the crowd of a Madison Square Garden concert.

This system…wasn’t efficient. So when the Always Pan from Our Place came into my life one Christmas Day, my world was rocked. (I’m not the only one who was impressed. It ranks as one of Food & Wine’s favorite non-toxic pans for its multi-purpose functionality.) 

You’ve likely seen the chic monochromatic pan splashed across your social media feeds, and I can confirm this pan isn’t just stunning to look at — it delivers on its promise to replace eight pieces of cookware. I’m also here to tell you that you can score it at a rare discount for less than $100 until January 5, that way you can ring in the new year with some of your own organizational peace of mind, too. 

Our Place

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Always Pan, $99 (originally $145) at fromourplace.com

The Always Pan is made to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest — which is all thanks to its patented design. I don’t think I quite understood just how thoughtfully crafted it was until I opened my very own box. 

The 10-inch pan is deep enough to hold any saucy or stewy goodness, plus the perfectly rounded lid fits tightly for steaming and braising. It comes with a wide stainless steel steamer that nestles perfectly into the pan, which I’ve used to cook up large portions of broccoli, kale, tempeh, and more. Since it’s wide and flat, everything can steam in one singular layer for even cooking. 

RELATED: From Knife Sharpeners to Cast Iron Skillets — Here’s What Food & Wine Readers Loved This Year

Even the stickiest ingredients slide off of its nontoxic nonstick coating with ease, although, you’ll want to be careful about what tools you’re using to flip and scrape. Luckily, Our Place figured that out for us too. The pan comes with a wooden spatula that’s safe to use on its surface and rests neatly on its sturdy handle. 

Since this pan can braise, sear, strain, steam, saute, boil, and serve just about anything you cook it in, I don’t even bother putting it away. It just sits right on my stove, garnering attention like the superstar it is. 

I’d snapped up the mossy sage green color, but you can also choose a spicy yet muted warm pink, a dusty gray-blue, or a charcoal gray. Colors are selling out already too, like the soft floral purple and the rich rosy pink.

On top of its year-end sale, the brand is also donating 10 meals to Feeding America with every order. Kick off 2023 on a high note and add the Always Pan to your kitchen. It’s kept my space clutter-free (with no more digging through cabinets), and it’s helped motivate me to cook meals at home nearly every night. I think it’ll do the same for you, too. 

Our Place Always Pan

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Always Pan, $99 (originally $145) at fromourplace.com

Always Pan

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Always Pan, $99 (originally $145) at fromourplace.com

Always Pan

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Always Pan, $99 (originally $145) at fromourplace.com

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Our Place Early Deals Tout
Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Has Already Begun, and Prices Are Too Good to Pass Up
Shopping Editor, and These Are 13 of My Favorite Food and Kitchen
I’m a Shopping Editor, and These Are 13 of My Favorite Food and Kitchen Items to Snap Up Before Cyber Monday Ends
Amazon Early Kitchen Deals Roundup
30 Early Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can Already Shop for Your Kitchen—Up to 73% Off
HENCKELS Dynamic Razor-Sharp 7-pc Knife Set
This Compact 7-Piece Knife Set from Henckels Has Every Knife You’ll Ever Need, and You Can Get it for Less Than $100
The Always Pan from Our Place
The Viral 8-in-1 Always Pan Is on Super Sale Before Black Friday
top 10 amazon products tout
From Knife Sharpeners to Cast Iron Skillets — Here’s What Food & Wine Readers Loved This Year
Williams Sonoma After Christmas Sale Tout
Williams Sonoma Is Slashing Prices on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and More Top Brands Right Now
Le Creuset
These 60+ After-Christmas Sales Are the Only Ones to Shop on Amazon Right Now
Yeti Drinkware Sale
Don’t Wait — Amazon Quietly Put Yeti Drinkware on Sale for as Little as $18
Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker Machine
It’s Cold Out, but It’s the Best Time to Buy an Ice Maker — Our Favorite Is 40% Off at Amazon
Kitchellence Knife Sharpener and Glove
This Knife Sharpener Has Over 17,600 Perfect Ratings, and It’s Over 60% Off Right Now
All-Clad D3 Tri-Ply Nonstick Stainless Steel Fry Pan tout
Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, and More Are All Up to 60% Off at Food52 Right Now
Target After-Christmas Sale Tout
Target’s After-Christmas Sale Rivals Black Friday, Including a Henckels Knife Set for Just $30
Very Merry Christmas Deals Tout
Amazon’s Massive Holiday Sale Has Discounts on Le Creuset, Vitamix, All-Clad, and More Top Kitchen Brands
All-Clad D5 Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set tout
All-Clad Rarely Goes on Sale — but One of Our Favorite Sets Is Over $500 Off Right Now
Last Minute Christmas Deals Roundup Tout
There Are Tons of Last-Minute Gifts on Amazon That’ll Arrive Before Christmas — These 25 Are on Sale