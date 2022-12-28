I Instantly Became More Organized Thanks to Our Place’s 8-in-1 Pan, and It’s on Sale for the New Year

When I was growing up, my family had a low-to-the-ground cabinet that was fitted with two pull out shelves. They were stacked with every pot and pan we owned, and, quite honestly, the journey of trying to find the single piece of cookware could only be compared to the time I tried to find my friend in the crowd of a Madison Square Garden concert.

This system…wasn’t efficient. So when the Always Pan from Our Place came into my life one Christmas Day, my world was rocked. (I’m not the only one who was impressed. It ranks as one of Food & Wine’s favorite non-toxic pans for its multi-purpose functionality.)

You’ve likely seen the chic monochromatic pan splashed across your social media feeds, and I can confirm this pan isn’t just stunning to look at — it delivers on its promise to replace eight pieces of cookware. I’m also here to tell you that you can score it at a rare discount for less than $100 until January 5, that way you can ring in the new year with some of your own organizational peace of mind, too.

Our Place

To buy: Our Place Always Pan, $99 (originally $145) at fromourplace.com

The Always Pan is made to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest — which is all thanks to its patented design. I don’t think I quite understood just how thoughtfully crafted it was until I opened my very own box.

The 10-inch pan is deep enough to hold any saucy or stewy goodness, plus the perfectly rounded lid fits tightly for steaming and braising. It comes with a wide stainless steel steamer that nestles perfectly into the pan, which I’ve used to cook up large portions of broccoli, kale, tempeh, and more. Since it’s wide and flat, everything can steam in one singular layer for even cooking.

Even the stickiest ingredients slide off of its nontoxic nonstick coating with ease, although, you’ll want to be careful about what tools you’re using to flip and scrape. Luckily, Our Place figured that out for us too. The pan comes with a wooden spatula that’s safe to use on its surface and rests neatly on its sturdy handle.

Since this pan can braise, sear, strain, steam, saute, boil, and serve just about anything you cook it in, I don’t even bother putting it away. It just sits right on my stove, garnering attention like the superstar it is.

I’d snapped up the mossy sage green color, but you can also choose a spicy yet muted warm pink, a dusty gray-blue, or a charcoal gray. Colors are selling out already too, like the soft floral purple and the rich rosy pink.

On top of its year-end sale, the brand is also donating 10 meals to Feeding America with every order. Kick off 2023 on a high note and add the Always Pan to your kitchen. It’s kept my space clutter-free (with no more digging through cabinets), and it’s helped motivate me to cook meals at home nearly every night. I think it’ll do the same for you, too.

