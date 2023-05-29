I use my Always Pan, well, always. I usually leave it on the stove because it’s such a go-to. But it’s not just me that loves it: The pan took the internet by storm in 2019 when it was first launched, catapulting the brand, Our Place, from an unknown into a household name. And, recently, the brand went ahead and relaunched a whole new version of its flagship pan.

The Always Pan 2.0 officially hit the brand’s website in April. You might be wondering, why did they update such a hit? Well, while it reached fame-status and shimmied its way into thousands of our everyday cooking routines, there were a few shortcomings shoppers (myself included) found in the years since it came out.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Always Pan, its name directly reflects why Our Place created it. It’s a nonstick piece of cookware made specifically for multi-function. It was originally highlighted for its 8-in-1 cooking capabilities, which include searing, steaming, straining, sauteing, and frying, boiling, serving, and storing, all in one compact pan. And, since you’re supposed to grab it for everything, the brand made sure to keep the pan's aesthetic in mind, that way you can proudly keep it on your stove for everyday use. It’s minimal, doesn’t take up a lot of space, plus it comes in colors that feel modern, like sage green, char-gray, and a salty blue.

But there were a few issues with the original design. Some common gripes from reviewers on it’s website, online, and across social media were that the nonstick coating didn’t last long enough, along with the fact that it wasn’t oven-safe (other pieces, like the cast iron pan and ceramic pot that the brand that launched after the Always Pan are, but the original Always Pan was not). Another issue was something I noticed: There was a small crack on my handle’s underside. I reached out to customer service, to which they responded that this is not a common issue, and with the new updates to the pan, it likely wouldn’t happen again. It still didn’t deter me from using it nearly every night, though.

After receiving the Always Pan 2.0 from the brand, I noticed a few things that mostly stayed the same. The overall design and shape of the pan are nearly identical, which I’m so grateful for. It still has a 10.5-inch diameter, which is ideal for small or large batches of food. The pan still comes with a steamer and wooden spoon, which is extra helpful to have on hand. And the exterior and interior colors are the same, along with the and the previous 8-in-1 cooking capabilities.

However, according to the brand, there are three major changes. It is now officially oven-safe up to 450℉, it’s now made with post-consumer used recycled aluminum (a nice, sustainable touch), and it features a new-and-improved ceramic coating called Thermakind.

But there were a few more things I noticed during unboxing: While my original pan came with a natural scrubber, this pan came without one. The design of the wooden spoon-spatula hybrid has also changed. It now has a slightly more rounded edge. I liked the sharp edges of the previous spatula for getting bits off the bottom, but the rounded edge feels a touch gentler and easier to get into tough places, so overall, I’m impartial to the change. I do think that with a pan that requires a bit of extra care, including the scrubber they want you to use is ideal.

I’ve used the Always Pan 2.0 for about a month so far. I’ve used it to cook notoriously sticky things like eggs, as well as to roast tomatoes, saute vegetables, cook tofu, and more. Through each test I’ve put it through, it has exceeded my expectations (which were high, since I loved the Always Pan to begin with). Nothing stuck, foods still brown well, despite keeping the flame on medium (the brand asks that you don’t use a high heat level to protect the pan’s longevity), plus its oven capabilities make it that much more versatile. I did find that foods, like rice and egg whites did get stuck to the wooden spatula a lot, which I didn’t notice as much with the previous one. To remedy this, I’d suggest coating it with a bit of mineral oil.

When I began to look closer, I also noticed some slight design changes. The ridges inside the lid are a bit thinner and more spread out, and the dome of the lid is more bulbous. While I can’t definitively say that the pan will continue to outperform the old pan in the next few years, I do feel like the improvements are noticeable enough for me. Food sticks less, plus I no longer have to worry about avoiding dishes that require a stint in the oven.

To make the pan oven-safe, the brand had to switch out the handle’s material from a synthetic plastic long handle and a silicone-coated top knob, to a hollow stainless steel handle and knob, so it’s made with a more durable material, thus lessening the chance of any cracking (my old one cracked a little over a year in). For my issue, the representative recommended using the helper handle when there are heavy ingredients or dishes inside the pan as well.

It’s still lightweight at just 3-pounds, the Thermakind nonstick coating lasts 50% longer than the brand’s previous coating, and the pan’s exterior is now twice as thick for even better heat retention, according to Our Place. One thing that the brand absolutely nails is the combination of style and efficiency, and for a long time there was a gap for this on the market. Cooking always feels a little more special (and motivating) when those two aspects collide.

One more note: It’s key to keep in mind that this pan is best used for everyday meals that call for nonstick. For hard searing and high heat cooking, I use a cast iron skillet. For me, this pan is the ideal addition to round out a collection. Without it, my kitchen surely wouldn’t be complete.

The bottom line is that if you ever considered buying the pan, now is the time. With all of these additional improvements, I’d consider it a much greater investment than before, and I used the old version almost daily.

