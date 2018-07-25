NYC’s Other Half Brewing Announces Second Location Outside of Rochester

Other Half Brewing—the world-renowned Brooklyn brewery that has helped drive some of the industry’s biggest trends like hazy New England-style IPAs and eye-popping artwork – produces brews so coveted that it’s not uncommon to see lines down the block when new cans are released. But soon enough, fans will have another opportunity to hunt down these great beers: Other Half will be opening a second location outside of Rochester, New York.

Though details are slim, yesterday, the brewery posted a photo on its official Other Half NYC Instagram account announcing the forthcoming “Other Half Brewing Roc” (and also launched a separate @OtherHalfRoc account). Included with the post was simply “#staytunedformore” and “#secondlocation.”

#staytunedformore @otherhalfroc #secondlocation A post shared by Other Half Brewing (@otherhalfnyc) on Jul 24, 2018 at 9:07am PDT

The second location in question is the former Nedloh Brewing Company, which, like Other Half, opened in 2014, but closed last fall. According to New York Upstate, Other Half has purchased the four-acre site featuring a 3,500-square-foot brewery and taproom in East Bloomfield, which is located about 25 miles southeast of Rochester (and about midway between Buffalo and Syracuse) in New York’s Finger Lakes region—home to an already booming wine, beer, and cider scene. “We are thrilled,” East Bloomfield town supervisor Frederick Wille told the site, confirming the sale. “This is a very big deal for us.”

The news is a big deal for the beer world as well. When Other Half opened four years ago, the initially tiny brewery occupied a small industrial space across the street from a McDonald’s sitting in the shadow of the elevated Gowanus Expressway. Their first taproom didn’t have a sign—or a window—and only had room for a single table. The brewery has since opened a significantly larger taproom next door, so they’re not adverse to growth, but like many of the most beloved brewers from this recent generation—names like The Alchemist, Tree House and Trillium, just to name a few of Other Half’s East Coast brethren—part of their appeal has always been the exclusivity of their beers. Clearly, some level of expansion is inevitable, but at a time when the sales of small brewers are greatly outpacing those of midsized brewers, the path brands like Other Half take into the future will help set the tone for where the craft beer industry may be headed in general—whether these ventures prove successful or not.

But in the short-term, a new Other Half outpost in upstate New York is certainly a boon both for beer lovers and upstate New York as a whole—especially for anyone who hated battling Brooklyn traffic just to pick up a growler.