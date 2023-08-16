The Bear’ Inspired Me to Buy This Meat Slicer to Make Italian Beef—and It's 20% Off Right Now

Watching The Bear really hits home for those of us that ever worked in a professional kitchen. I know it did for me since I worked in one for eight years. I couldn’t stop thinking about the kitchen tools, and one that stood out for me was one that never made an appearance on screen: the meat slicer.

Since the show is based on an Italian Beef sandwich shop, this slicer is essential to the restaurant. They must have one. But here’s the thing, after becoming mildly obsessed with making Italian beef at home, I realized I needed a meat slicer, and quickly.

Ostba Electric Meat Slicer

Now, you might be asking yourself, “Why would any home cook need a food slicer?” Good question. It’s not your average — or typical — home kitchen appliance, but hear me out: Ever since I got one, I’ve been able to make restaurant-quality sandwiches at home (and I’m not just talking about Italian beef, either.

Of course, this machine is ideal for slicing just about anything from bread to cheese and meat. It’s made from using cast iron and comes equipped with child lock protection (which works well on me, too), a removable 7.5-inch stainless steel serrated blade, a food carriage, and four non-slip suction-cupped feet for stability. It also has a 150-watt motor and weighs just under 9 pounds for easy maneuvering. Yes, I said a meat slicer is easy to maneuver, and it is. In fact, something I love about this food slicer is that it’s no bigger than a Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. Since it comes in at about 14 inches long and less than 11 inches tall, it means I can store this on the counter or put it in the cupboard easily.

When it’s time for slicing, the compact food slicer adjusts from super thin slices of approximately 3/16 of an inch to just over 1/2 an inch thick. The Ostba food slicer’s food carriage and pusher guard offer protection when slicing smaller items like salami or cheese. Cleaning up is pretty easy too. With the removable parts, you can prevent food buildup and do a thorough cleaning and sanitation after each use.

The food carriage glides so easily on the slide rod bar that you only have to put minimal pressure on the food pusher to slice through meat. This means unlike an electric carving knife or a regular knife, you actually get uniform slices every time. I’ve made Italian beef and homemade bacon but plan on working with other cuts of meat to make my own cold cuts. Not only is this saving me money, but it’s also more delicious.

So, whether you like Italian beef, The Bear, or just love a good sandwich, you should really add a meat slicer to your kitchen. Ever since I started using mine, my sandwiches have never looked, and tasted, so good.

