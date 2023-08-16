The Bear’ Inspired Me to Buy This Meat Slicer to Make Italian Beef—and It's 20% Off Right Now

The meat slicer, not the sandwich.

By
Joe Morales
Joe Morales
Joe Morales
Joe Morales is a trained chef and Senior Commerce Editor focusing on food and drink, travel, and product reviews.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Italian Beef Sandwich
Photo:

Fred Hardy / Food Styling by Melissa Gray / Prop Styling by Shell Royster

Watching The Bear really hits home for those of us that ever worked in a professional kitchen. I know it did for me since I worked in one for eight years. I couldn’t stop thinking about the kitchen tools, and one that stood out for me was one that never made an appearance on screen: the meat slicer. 

Since the show is based on an Italian Beef sandwich shop, this slicer is essential to the restaurant. They must have one. But here’s the thing, after becoming mildly obsessed with making Italian beef at home, I realized I needed a meat slicer, and quickly.

Ostba Electric Meat Slicer

Amazon Ostba Meat Slicer

Amazon

Now, you might be asking yourself, “Why would any home cook need a food slicer?” Good question. It’s not your average — or typical — home kitchen appliance, but hear me out: Ever since I got one, I’ve been able to make restaurant-quality sandwiches at home (and I’m not just talking about Italian beef, either. 

Of course, this machine is ideal for slicing just about anything from bread to cheese and meat. It’s made from using cast iron and comes equipped with child lock protection (which works well on me, too), a removable 7.5-inch stainless steel serrated blade, a food carriage, and four non-slip suction-cupped feet for stability. It also has a 150-watt motor and weighs just under 9 pounds for easy maneuvering. Yes, I said a meat slicer is easy to maneuver, and it is. In fact, something I love about this food slicer is that it’s no bigger than a Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. Since it comes in at about 14 inches long and less than 11 inches tall, it means I can store this on the counter or put it in the cupboard easily. 

When it’s time for slicing, the compact food slicer adjusts from super thin slices of approximately 3/16 of an inch to just over 1/2 an inch thick. The Ostba food slicer’s food carriage and pusher guard offer protection when slicing smaller items like salami or cheese. Cleaning up is pretty easy too. With the removable parts, you can prevent food buildup and do a thorough cleaning and sanitation after each use.

The food carriage glides so easily on the slide rod bar that you only have to put minimal pressure on the food pusher to slice through meat. This means unlike an electric carving knife or a regular knife, you actually get uniform slices every time.  I’ve made Italian beef and homemade bacon but plan on working with other cuts of meat to make my own cold cuts. Not only is this saving me money, but it’s also more delicious. 

So, whether you like Italian beef, The Bear, or just love a good sandwich, you should really add a meat slicer to your kitchen. Ever since I started using mine, my sandwiches have never looked, and tasted, so good. 

Price at the time of publishing $80.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

QT: Gnats, Gross, Kill Tout
This Indoor Trap Is So Effective at Killing Gnats and Bugs, It's Almost 'Gross'
Roundup: 7-10 Trending Movers and Shakers Finds Under $30 Tout
Hurry: Amazon Shoppers Love These Trending Kitchen Tools So Much, They’re Bound to Sell Out
My Mother-in-Law Cooks Dinner Nearly Every Night, and These Are the Kitchen Tools She Loves tout
My Mother-in-Law Cooks Dinner Nearly Every Night, and These Are the Kitchen Tools She Loves
Related Articles
eremy Allen White as Carmen âCarmyâ Berzatto on 'The Bear'
I Love That You Watched 'The Bear' but Here's What You Still Need to Understand About Working in Restaurants
Jeremy Allen White as Carmy on 'The Bear'
The Bear Might Wear Birks, but These Are the Shoes I Swear By After Working 8 Years in a Professional Kitchen
Roundup: Amazon Curation: Sur La Table storefront on Amazon Tout
I'm So Excited Sur La Table Just Launched an Amazon Storefront—Here Are the 9 Pieces I'm Eyeing
Focaccia
A Teeny Tiny Village in Italy Is Home to Some of the Best Focaccia on Earth
Cuisinart Sale Tout
We Found Deals Up to 59% Off Cuisinart Food Processors, Coffee Makers, and More Hidden in Amazon's Kitchen Section
My Family Has Owned This Henckels Knife Set for Nearly 10 Yearsâand Right Now You Can Grab an Even Better Version at 59% Off Tout
My Family Has Owned This Henckels Knife Set for Nearly 10 Years—and Right Now You Can Grab an Even Better Version at 59% Off
Beach Essentials Tout
I’ve Spent Every Summer at the Beach for 20 Years—These Are the Essentials You Need if You Plan To Spend All Day at One
Best High-End Knife Sets
The Best High-End Knife Sets for Expert Home Cooks
Weekend Deal Roundup: Best Outlet Deals tout
Amazon’s Massive Outlet Section Has 6,000+ Deals—Shop 10 of the Best from Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and More
Target Wedding Registry Faves Roundup Tout
The 5 Best Kitchen Gifts to Put on Your Target Wedding Registry, According to a Newlywed Shopping Editor
Amazon Freelance: New in Home
These Genius New Releases from Amazon Are the Perfect Additions to Your Home for Summer—and Prices Start at $11
Outdoor Entertaining Tout
From Linen Napkins to Ceramic Bowls, Amazon’s Hidden Outdoor Entertaining Section Is Filled with Must-Haves
Ham and Cheese Danish
Cook Your Way Through the Food in 'The Bear,' From Italian Beef to Focaccia
I Cut My Meal Prep Time in Half Thanks to This Chefâs Knife That Stays âRazor Sharpâ for Years Tout
I Cut My Meal Prep Time in Half Thanks to This Chef’s Knife That Stays ‘Razor Sharp’ for Years
A scene featuring Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie on 'The Bear'
This Season of 'The Bear' Reminds Me Why Working in Restaurants Can Be So Joyful
Best Meat Grinders Loved by Chefs and Experts
The Best Meat Grinders Loved by Chefs and Experts