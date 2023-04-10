Why Pay for a Wedding When You Can Get Married at the Wienermobile for Free?

Last July, on an otherwise unremarkable Saturday night, five couples waited in line to get their marriage licenses at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. One couple had driven from Victorville, California to tie the knot on their daughter’s birthday; another couple lovingly “held hands and held each other” as they waited their turn; and the two people at the back of the line were, uh, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

“Bennifer” were the latest in a long line of celebs married at the iconic chapel; some of the others have included Britney Spears, Michael Jordan, and Joe Jonas. And although you and your soulmate might not make the Little White Wedding Chapel’s file of Famous Couples, but you can have a celebrity at your Vegas wedding. Earlier today, Oscar Mayer announced that it will be parking its Wienermobile outside that Vegas chapel, and your wedding can be held at this “Wienermobile of Love.”

Courtesy of Oscar Mayer

If you want to elope in (or around, at least) a 27-foot-long fiberglass hot-dog, you can sign up on the Oscar Mayer website, and select your preferred 30-minute timeslot on either Saturday, April 15 or Sunday, April 16. Oscar Mayer is covering all of the costs of the ceremony, but you will need to make your own travel arrangements and book your own accommodations in Las Vegas. Each ceremony will be officiated by an official Oscar Mayer Hotdogger, and each couple will receive a wiener-shaped cake, photos of their big day, and walk down the aisle to the unmistakable sound of a “live Wiener Whistle Quartet.”

Courtesy of Oscar Mayer

All of the available time slots will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis but each couple must obtain an official Nevada marriage license ($102) before rolling up to the Wienermobile. (And if you’ve just met each other, no biggie: there’s no waiting period to get a marriage license in Las Vegas, so…)

“From proposals and surprise meat-ups down the aisle to playing matchmaker to some of our own Hotdoggers, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has held a special place in fans’ hearts — so much so, we receive thousands of requests each and every year to be part of couples’ big days,” Ed Roland, the Senior Manager Brand Communications for Oscar Mayer at The Kraft Heinz Company, said in a statement. “Now, as more people seek stress-free ceremonies with their partners, our Hotdoggers are thrilled to reignite the joy of this special day and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a wedding through a pair of meat-colored glasses.”

Courtesy of Oscar Mayer

Oscar Mayer said that it was prompted to serve up its Wienermobile as a wedding venue after reading a survey suggesting that 72% of couples felt either “very” or “extremely” stressed about planning their big day. “[S]o Oscar Mayer is sparking smiles and providing welcomed relief to couples looking to trade in a big wedding for a stress-free, unique and joyful celebration," the company wrote. "Hot dogs included.”