Hot Dog Straws Are Now a Real Thing Thanks to Oscar Mayer

You, too, can now sip beer out of a hot dog straw.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on August 23, 2023
Oscar Mayer Hot Dog Straw
Photo:

Courtesy of Oscar Mayer

In 2022, seemingly the entire internet fell in love with the “Hot Dog Straw” video, showing a guy casually sitting at a baseball game, turning his hot dog into straw, then sliding it into his beer to enjoy. It was one of those viral moments that brought people together to celebrate ingenuity at its finest. And now, Oscar Mayer is celebrating the video’s one-year anniversary by turning the hot dog straw into a real thing.

No, the brand isn’t releasing actual edible hot dogs with strawlike holes. Instead, it used the mighty dog as its muse to create silicone masterpieces that look just like the real thing, which you can use over and over. 

“While the viral ‘Hot Dog Straw’ divided the internet, we salute the brave man who paved the way to enjoy his hot dog as he wishes,” Kelsey Rice, the associate director of Oscar Mayer, shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine. “Taking inspiration from a classic Oscar Mayer dog, the silicone Hot Dog Straw is designed for optimal sipping, and we hope it brings a friendly reminder that we don’t need to take enjoying a delicious hot dog seriously. Some things are just meant to be fun.

Not everyone will be able to get their hands on this super limited-edition release. However, if you want to try, then Hot Dog Straw is now available for pre-order nationwide at oscarmayer.com/hotdogstraw. All you need to do is pop in your information, and the brand will notify you when the hot dog straws are available. (The straws are also free, Oscar Mayer just needs you to get in its digital line to obtain one.)

Of course, if you somehow don’t make it off the pre-order list, you can always just make your own — like in the original video — to use at baseball games or impress your friends at your next cookout. Just remember to toss it out at the end of the day because, unlike Oscar Mayer’s creation, the real deal is not reusable (but is arguably more delicious). 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Pumpkin Spice Latte Retrospective
The Inventor of the Pumpkin Spice Latte Told Us How It Became a Cult Favorite — And Starbucks Is Celebrating the 20-Year Anniversary With 2 New Drinks
Wienermobile at the Love Chapel
Why Pay for a Wedding When You Can Get Married at the Wienermobile for Free?
Oscar Mayer Frankmobile
Oscar Mayer Is Changing the Name of the Wienermobile
Amazon Freelance: New in Home
These Genius New Releases from Amazon Are the Perfect Additions to Your Home for Summer—and Prices Start at $11
Planters Nutmobile turns into dive bar
The Planters NUTmobile Is Now a Reservation-Only Dive Bar (Smell Included)
A snack dinner
Please Don't Gender My Dinner
Oscar Mayer Cold Dogs
Oscar Mayer Is Selling 'Cold Dogs' — Hot Dog-flavored Ice Cream on a Stick
Oscar Meyer Lyft car
Your Next Lyft Ride Could Be in the Wienermobile
Genius Grilling Gadgets Tout
10 Genius Grilling Gadgets That Will Make Your Next Barbecue the Best One Yet
Fireball Whisky
Fireball Is Getting Fancy With Barrel-Aged Cinnamon Whiskey
oscar-mayer-driver-application-2-FT-BLOG0120.jpg
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Looking for Drivers
Krispy Kreme Myths
The Truth About Krispy Kreme's Hot Light
Burger Kingâs new offering in Thailand has no meat and 20 slices of cheese
Burger King Thailand's Newest Offering Is Made for Cheese Lovers
If You're Not Playing Video Games, You're Missing Out of Free Food
If You're Not Playing Video Games, You're Missing Out on Free Food
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile proposal
Want the Wienermobile for Your Marriage Proposal? Oscar Mayer Is Here to Help
Ben Van Leeuwen with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
Van Leeuwen Is Offering the Ice Cream-Tasting Job of Your Dreams