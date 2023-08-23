Hot Dog Straws Are Now a Real Thing Thanks to Oscar Mayer

In 2022, seemingly the entire internet fell in love with the “Hot Dog Straw” video, showing a guy casually sitting at a baseball game, turning his hot dog into straw, then sliding it into his beer to enjoy. It was one of those viral moments that brought people together to celebrate ingenuity at its finest. And now, Oscar Mayer is celebrating the video’s one-year anniversary by turning the hot dog straw into a real thing.

No, the brand isn’t releasing actual edible hot dogs with strawlike holes. Instead, it used the mighty dog as its muse to create silicone masterpieces that look just like the real thing, which you can use over and over.

“While the viral ‘Hot Dog Straw’ divided the internet, we salute the brave man who paved the way to enjoy his hot dog as he wishes,” Kelsey Rice, the associate director of Oscar Mayer, shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine. “Taking inspiration from a classic Oscar Mayer dog, the silicone Hot Dog Straw is designed for optimal sipping, and we hope it brings a friendly reminder that we don’t need to take enjoying a delicious hot dog seriously. Some things are just meant to be fun.

Not everyone will be able to get their hands on this super limited-edition release. However, if you want to try, then Hot Dog Straw is now available for pre-order nationwide at oscarmayer.com/hotdogstraw. All you need to do is pop in your information, and the brand will notify you when the hot dog straws are available. (The straws are also free, Oscar Mayer just needs you to get in its digital line to obtain one.)

Of course, if you somehow don’t make it off the pre-order list, you can always just make your own — like in the original video — to use at baseball games or impress your friends at your next cookout. Just remember to toss it out at the end of the day because, unlike Oscar Mayer’s creation, the real deal is not reusable (but is arguably more delicious).

