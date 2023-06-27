This Is the Secret to an Organized Kitchen, and It's Nearly 40% Off at Amazon Right Now

Never dig for a matching lid again.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on June 27, 2023

Digging through the stacked, messy pile of pots and pans and their covers can be frustrating when you’re cooking a meal. We have all experienced it at one time or another, and no matter how we try to stack them up in the cupboard, they seem to just get jumbled up again. But there is a way to organize your pots and pans: An organizer that is made specifically to get your cookware streamlined and clutter-free.

Not only will a pot and pan rack tidy up the cupboard, but it will also keep your cookware from getting scratched or damaged. And right now, this bestselling option is nearly 40% off at Amazon

Ordora Pots and Pans Organizer

Amazon

To buy: Ordora Pots and Pans Organizer, $20 (originally $33) at amazon.com

This adjustable rack measures 9.05- x 21.5- by 16.5- inches and has eight tiers that can be placed at whatever height you desire. It is easy to assemble, plus you can arrange it to hold pots and their lids in three different ways. Pans can sit vertically on both sides of the rack, vertically on one side and horizontally on the other. Each divider rack has a rubber covering to ensure the pots stay securely in place, plus they are designed in an M-shape  so that the handles for the lid slide in neatly and store easily.

The organizer is made of heavy-duty iron and is black in color, ensuring it will fit in with any kitchen decor. Cutting boards, baking dishes, and cookie sheets can also be stored on the rack organizer. All you need for it to work is a cabinet that is at least 24 inches wide and 18.5 inches tall.

This organizer has earned almost 7,000 perfect five-star ratings at Amazon for its ease of assembly, space-saving design, and the fact that it’s customizable. One shopper wrote it is “easy to set up,” and called it a “great space saver and organizer.” While another added they were “actually able to get more pans in and they’re not searching all over for the lids anymore.”

A third reviewer writes they can finally “find their pots and pans without moving all their cookware around.” 

If you are tired of scouting around in the cupboard looking for the right lid, then consider grabbing this pots and pans organizer. It’s only $20 right now at Amazon and will make your life instantly easier.

At the time of publishing the price was $20.

