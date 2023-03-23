You Can Now Order Starbucks Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Your next coffee order is written in the stars.

By Ashia Aubourg
Published on March 23, 2023
Starbucks iced coffee
Photo:

Farknot Architect / Shutterstock

Does your sun sign dictate how you approach major life decisions? If so, this new partnership between  Starbucks and the astrology app Sanctuary is for you. 

In honor of the astrological new year (which occurred on March 20), the coffee company launched Starbucks Star Signs, a website that allows its customers to learn more about which drink pairs best with their sign. 

"When developing the star sign and drink pairings, we looked at the core personality traits of each sign to identify a beverage that acts as an expression of your planetary ruler," Lauren Ash, Astrologer at Sanctuary, shared in a statement. "These readings are designed to empower anyone, regardless of star sign, to lean into that energy with the fresh start of spring."

Curious about what drinks star-sign-obsessed fans are uncovering? Some zodiac-derived drink flavors include Starbucks' Iced Matcha, Passion Tango Tea Lemonade, Strawberry Crème Frappuccino, and Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew. 

Along with drink suggestions, users will unveil a personalized horoscope, words of affirmation, spring color, and spring flower insight. 

"Spring is a moment for new beginnings. There's no better time than the spring equinox to let the stars decide how to refresh your rituals this spring," a Starbucks representative told TODAY

And while zodiac signs have guided people in understanding their personality traits and compatibility, the astrological market is also lucrative. An Allied Market Research report explained, "The global astrology market size was valued at $12.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $22.8 billion by 2031."

And here's a pro tip: Sanctuary is giving away free readings to fans that share their charts. To win a reading, simply upload your personalized Starbucks Star Sign horoscope and manifest that win.

