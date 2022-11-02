Oprah’s 2022 Favorite Things List Has Over 100 Picks—These Are the 10 Best Food and Kitchen Items

We all know Oprah Winfrey is the absolute best at giving gifts. From surprises to her talk show audiences to yearly favorite roundups of recommendations, we can count on her for thoughtful inspiration. And this year, her 2022 Favorites List is stacked with over 100 gifts that are the best of the best.

Winfrey dedicated this year’s list, which you can find at Oprah Daily and Amazon, to small businesses. Spanning 10 different categories, the list features local makers, BIPOC- and women-run brands, and more. “So no matter who you’re shopping for — friends, spouse, favorite teacher, a new grandbaby — we’ve got something that will let them know how much they matter,” Winfrey wrote on Oprah Daily.

Since it’s overflowing with tons of potential presents, we rounded up 10 of the best kitchen and food picks from the list.



Best Food and Kitchen Gifts from Oprah’s 2022 Favorite Things List

Winfrey included a familiar favorite this year: Truff. She’s picked different varieties of the brand’s truffle-flavored hot sauces over the years, and this time she’s featuring its starter pack, which contains a bottle of original truffle hot sauce, black truffle olive oil, and new truffle salt. “I dare you to find a better hot sauce. Truff’s black truffle hot sauce is one of the most-used condiments in my house — it’s been on my list many times! This set includes my go-to, along with black truffle oil and truffle salt. Yum,” Oprah said on Oprah Daily.

Truff

To buy: Truff Starter Pack, $60 at truff.com or amazon.com

You’ll also find a few other staples from brands we love, like Compartes chocolates and Brightland’s olive oils. You can snap up an ethereal chocolate box fitted with 16 to 20 pieces of chocolate-dipped fruits (which are local to the brand’s home state of California) like apricots, orange slices, peaches, pears, dates, pineapples, orange peels, and strawberries.

And the olive oil set is just as rich. It includes four flavor-infused oils made from California-grown olives. You’ll get the lemon, chili, garlic, and basil olive oils, making for total set of flavor-bombs to use in any and all of your favorite dishes and desserts.

To buy: FinaMill Salt and Pepper Grinder, $45 at amazon.com

While food makes a great gift, you can’t go wrong with kitchen tools, appliances, and accessories either. The FinaMill salt and pepper grinder that’s just $45 is easy to hold and can grind just about any dried spice you pop into it. Its automatic grind also lets you adjust the coarseness of your seasoning. Plus, it comes with three different pods that you can switch out depending on what you’re seasoning your food with.

Amazon

To buy: Coravin Timeless Three Plus Wine by the Glass System, $197 at amazon.com

We also noticed the theme of entertaining essentials within Winfrey's roundup this year. She included the Coravin wine system, which is a uniquely designed preserver dedicated to keeping your bottles free of oxidation. It opens the bottle without removing the cork, extending the life and quality of your favorite bottles for days or even months.

You can also snap up the stemless wine chiller Winfrey included on her list to keep any whites, sparkling wines, or rosés cold, along with this nifty cheese and charcuterie wood board. It not only has surface area for your favorite cheeses, snacks, and fruits, but also three small ceramic dishes for small bites, and one flat ceramic dish to keep any temperature-sensitive items cool, or keep certain ingredients separate.

To buy: Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven, $700 at amazon.com

If you’re someone that wants pizza year-round in the comfort of your own home, the Solo Stove pizza oven is worth the splurge, according to Winfrey. “Homemade pizza night is a regular occasion at my house. I like mine with fresh truffle shaved on top! This pizza oven lets you bake restaurant-grade pies from the comfort of your backyard. Attach it to the gas burner, or use the wood-burning function — the choice is yours,” Winfrey said.

It’s no surprise Winfrey curated small business-based items that are just waiting to be a favorite of your own. Snap up anything from essentials for yourself, to fun favorites that make perfect gifts for loved ones. Keep scrolling below to see the rest of our favorite picks, and check out Oprah’s favorite things Amazon page for tons of other ideas too.

Amazon

To buy: Sophistaplate Acacia Wood Cheese and Charcuterie Board, $88 at amazon.com

To buy: Bloomhouse 12 Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $280 (originally $350) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller, $45 at amazon.com

To buy: Magenta Monterey by Citrine 3-Piece Spouted Prep Bowl Set, $52 at amazon.com

Brightland

To buy: Brightland The Artist Capsule 4-Piece Cold-Pressed Olive Oil Set, $150 at brightland.co or amazon.com

Compartes

To buy: Compartes Treasures of the Orchard Chocolate Gift Box, $60 at compartes.com or amazon.com

